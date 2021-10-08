Oct. 18: Pastel demo by artist David Wolfram

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will spotlight landscape artist David Wolfram in a Zoom pastel demo on Oct. 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

“I am greatly inspired by the changing qualities of light during the day, and how different conditions affect color,” said Wolfram. “My favorite times of day are sunup and the ‘magic moment’ of intense color just before sunset. I find that I am drawn to situations that contrast bold areas of light and shadow, as well as colors and reflections in water.”

“Currently I divide my painting time between working in oils and pastels, and I like to paint, whenever possible, ‘en plein air,’” he said. “I feel that painting outdoors is an essential activity for me, because it attunes my eye to the ever-changing light and atmospheric conditions that influence color.”

Wolfram is a founding member, past president and a gallery artist at Destination: Art, an art co-op in Old Torrance. He teaches, does workshops, demos and judges shows for Southern California art groups. Recently he moved his studio to the desert city of La Quinta, and is searching for new subjects to paint.

See the Santa Clarita Artists Association website for the Zoom link: santaclaritaartists.org.