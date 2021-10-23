Owner of Bob’s Country Meats dies from health complications

Keith Mowry, owner of Bob’s Country Meats in Canyon Country, died Friday night due to complications from surgery and infection doctors were unable to remove.

“I’m very honored to have been married to a man who was so respected by his community,” said BJ Barnes Mowry, Keith’s wife.

She said the family will be planning Keith’s funeral and, at this time, she decided to keep it a family-only service. Keith was 62 years old.

On Sept. 22., the Mowry family temporarily closed Bob’s Country Meats because Keith was hospitalized for a gall bladder infection at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Doctors said the infection spread to his liver and kidneys.

“They said, most likely, we should prepare his last wishes,” Mowry said.

Doctors said there was a possibility of saving Keith’s life through organ transplant, according to Mowry. Soon after, Keith was transported to a UCLA Health facility.

Keith was at the facility for almost a month while doctors verified his insurance and health to see if the organ transplant was possible, according to Mowry. Soon after, he was approved for the procedure.

“We anticipated such good news,” Mowry said. “It’s not every day that doctors put you on the organ-transplant wait list and within hours wheel you into surgery.”

However, once in surgery, doctors said the infection was too proliferated in his organs, according to Mowry.

Mowry said UCLA (Health) was an incredible place, as there were five nurses with Keith until his family was able to be with him. They made the whole process easier, she added.

“He passed peacefully, with no pain, in his sleep,” the Mowry family wrote on a Facebook post. “He knew the community loved him and prayed for him throughout the past few weeks.”

The Santa Clarita Valley community and others, who knew of Keith’s health condition, raised more than $25,000 for Keith’s recovery and family through GoFundMe.