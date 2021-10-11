PhenQ Meal Shake Reviews – Risky Side Effects or Complete Weight Loss Shake?

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is a newly released weight loss plus meal replacement supplement made with premium natural ingredients. According to PhenQ, the company behind this meal shake, it fulfills all dietary requirements while maintaining body weight. This formula targets excess body fat, controls appetite, reduces cravings while maintaining high energy levels.

Everyone wants to look good, and being overweight is never admirable or healthy. In fact, an uncontrolled weight may cause many health issues, including cardiovascular diseases, low immunity, high blood pressure, and many others. Losing and managing weight is impossible with dietary changes alone, as no one likes to starve the body intentionally while all people around enjoy delicious food.

This is why people often give up their weight-related goals and never lose weight, no matter which type of trendy diet they follow. Or even if they are successful in completing a few days, they continue the regular diet afterward and gain all that weight back. It suggests that the best type of weight-loss support should be something you can easily continue for a long time and has no conditions attached, as that of starvation diet.

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is a complete nutritional formula loaded with essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, needed by the body to support a healthy metabolism. It can be used as a meal replacement once a day, and with regular use for a few weeks, you will see noticeable changes in your body. Read this PhenQ Meal Shake review to find out how it helps and how much weight you can lose with it.

PhenQ Meal Shake Review

Complete Meal Shake is a natural formula designed to help people with weight loss. The company behind it is PhenQ that has already launched diet pills previously that turned out a huge success. So there are bright chances their new product would be efficient and safe too.

Unlike other weight loss shakes, PhenQ Meal Shake is not a supplement you take with regular meals. In fact, it is a meal replacement shake, meaning you can take it in place of a meal. It also provides antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins to the body that help maintain regular functions without hindrance.

It can be used at any time of the day, and there is no specific time assigned for it. Most people use PhenQ Meal Shake in the morning, replacing their breakfast or lunch when they have little to no time to eat properly. Taking a shake is much better than eating unhealthy snacks that carry little to no nutritional value.

PhenQ Meal Shake is available in powder form, and every user is required to use one or two scoops per day, as per his target weight. There is no discrimination in its benefits, and people of all ages (except children) and sexual orientation can use it to lose weight.

Weight Loss With PhenQ Meal Shake Powder

The supplement industry is full of weight loss shakes, all of which seem similar. Understanding how they work for weight loss may help you understand which one offers real and safer benefits than others.

PhenQ Meal Shake is not just another diet drink but a complete formula that triggers a faster metabolism and starts burning calories. Although it is also common with thermogenic beverages that stimulate the body and induce a faster metabolism, the problem with these drinks is that stimulatory drinks hardly fulfill appetite.

Even some of the most famous protein powders can leave a user hungry, so using a shake mix that works on appetite control and cravings is the need of time. Moreover, it contains all necessary nutrients as the 24 ingredients in its formula are enough to keep the body’s functions running.

Going through the ingredient list will show that it uses different ingredients than all other meal replacement shakes. Some of these ingredients work on metabolic boost, while others elevate energy, lower stress, improve mood and boost immunity, all during weight loss. PhenQ Meal Shake works by triggering an enzyme called AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK). This enzyme plays a part in fat cell burning, through which an enormous amount of energy is released. This energy is used to fuel thousands of functions running in the body.

Although AMPK is a part of natural metabolism, it is sometimes affected by aging, poor dietary habits, and a sedentary lifestyle, making the body unable to process fat cells. By using PhenQ Meal Shake, this process starts again, and the slow metabolism issue is fixed. Within a few weeks, the weight loss changes become highly noticeable, and the user may also drop a dress size in eight to twelve weeks only.

PhenQ Meal Shake Ingredients

Ingredients in any dietary blend are responsible for all primary functions associated with it. In the case of Complete Meal Shake, the company has provided all the details on its ingredients, along with their value inside every serving. You can read this information on the official website as well as the product label. If you are confused between options, you can compare it with any other weight loss drink and choose the one offering better ingredients.

Here is a list of all ingredients inside PhenQ Meal Shake powder.

InnoSilm (250 mg)– the first name in Complete Meal Shake powder is InnoSlim, which is a mix of various plant-based extracts, helpful in metabolic boost. These plants include Panax ginseng and astragalus, which work on lowering the appetite, controlling cravings, and playing a part in the weight loss struggles. There is proven evidence on how some of these ingredients can

activate AMPK and induce fat burning, leading to a faster weight loss.

KSAM-66 Ashwagandha (300 mg): next in this formula is KSM-66, a patent ingredient made of Ashwagandha. The ashwagandha plant has a long history of medicinal usage; it is a natural adaptagen that works on lowering stress, building muscles, and managing weight. The reason to add this ingredient into this formula is to save the body from weight-loss-related stress, which is often a precursor of unhealthy eating.

Pea Protein (12 gm): as the body cannot run without protein; Complete Meal Shake uses a plant-based protein in it so that there is no compromise on damage repair, muscle building, and other protein-linked usages. Like animal protein, the pea protein carries all essential amino acids in it and adds them to the body. These nine amino acids help gain lean mass and faster muscle recovery.

MCT Coconut Oil (13 gm): surprisingly, Complete Meal Shake ingredients also contain MCT coconut oil that promotes a natural weight loss without any compromise on energy. This ingredient improves cognitive functions and memory, making weight loss easy. Healthy fat will also help you feel fuller for a long time and prevent overeating.

Reishi Mushroom Extract (100 mg): this ingredient is also an adaptogen used in traditional Asian medicine for centuries. Many studies show reishi mushrooms are linked with stress relief, cognition boost, and blood regulatory effects.

Linseed Flour (11 gm): next in PhenQ Meal Shake ingredients is linseed flour that relieves inflammation, stabilizes bowel movements, improves heart health, and controls appetite.

Hemp Protein (1.5 gm): to improve the effects of pea protein, PhenQ adds hemp protein in the Complete Meal Shake mix, which is another source of plant-based proteins. Hemp protein offers antioxidants, minerals, fiber, and fatty acids, all essential for controlling unhealthy food cravings, controlling blood sugar levels, among various other benefits.

Brown Rice Protein (1.5 gm): mostly popular among vegans, brown rice is also a rich source of proteins, filling in for the protein requirement of the body. The reason Complete Meal Shake does not let the body feel lethargic or hungry is that it provides the complete nutrition as offered by a full meal.

Others: calcium D-pantothenate, copper sulfate, vitamin B12, Vita-algae D vegan vitamin D3 preparation, vitamin B6, thiamin hydrochloride, riboflavin, chromium picolinate, folic acid, and many others.

Is PhenQ Meal Shake Safe For Long Term Use?

Safety is a huge concern when it comes to weight loss products because there are thousands of products, and all seem real at first glance. But not all of them are true when it comes to the promises, and there are only a few options that are credible.

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is one such product that delivers what it promises. It is an all-natural formula created by the experts, manufactured in an FDA-approved facility, under the highest quality standards. The company ensures there are no harmful ingredients inside, which makes it safe and efficient for daily usage.

PhenQ Meal Shake reviews from customers also reveal how it has helped every one of them with no unwanted effect. The dosage planning is made as per safe daily values, and this powder carries no addictive ingredients in it. There are no chances you will experience an unwanted effect or get hooked on this shake if you use it every day. Also, there are no withdrawal effects, and quitting this meal replacement shake is as easy as using it in the first place. Therefore it is safe to use for a long time, even after six months, to maintain the weight loss results.

Who Should Ideally Use PhenQ Meal Shake?

PhenQ Meal Shake is suitable for every person who is obese and worried about losing weight. The purpose of creating this supplement is to help these people who have no time or energy to spend on dieting or exercise. The meal replacement formula is designed in a way that it is super easy to use and does not take any preparatory time. It is even suitable for people who are already on a weight loss diet and are concerned about trying a shake mix, worrying it may affect their diet plan.

There are minimal calories in PhenQ Meal Shake, and one serving contains only 5g carbs and 3 g sugar in it. This is absolutely fine for a daily dietary routine and does not aid in weight gain even if you are not following a weight loss diet. The keto lovers can also use this shake as a replacement for one meal of their day. It has healthy fats inside, making it a suitable choice for ketosis.

All the users will experience changes in their weight within 30 to 90 days of usage; however, you may need prolonged usage for losing more than 15 pounds. There are no risks or side effects attached, and it can be used for as long as a person wants.

PhenQ Meal Shake is not suitable for people below 18 years of age, even if they are obese. Childhood and teenage obesity need a different treatment plan, and adult supplements are not safe for them. Likewise, it is not suitable for pregnant and breastfeeding women and people with underlying medical conditions. If you are already on medications, avoid taking any dietary supplement on your own without confirming it with your doctor.

Directions To Use PhenQ Meal Shake

PhenQ Meal Shake comes in powder form, and there are nearly 18 meals in every pack. One serving of this shake makes one full meal, providing the same nutritional support and energy that you get from healthy food. But the shake option makes it easier to use, and despite living a hectic professional or work life, you never get to skip meals.

According to the company, you need to mix one or two scoops of the Complete Meal Shake powder into one glass of water or milk. Stir it or blend it to create a shake, and do not add any sugar in it, as it is already flavored. One scoop powder (50.7g) mixes well in 300ml to 400 ml water or milk. You may take up to three servings in one day and no more. However, most people stick to one or two scoops per day and still lose considerable weight.

This formula is created to speed up metabolism, elevate energy, and control appetite, without affecting the functions of other body functions. Making it a part of your everyday life gives you a chance to enjoy the benefits associated with weight loss. Not only will you look good but also feel good and enjoy better health, without spending a lot of money or doing anything extra. It even works well with the keto diet, vegetarian or vegan diet, among the most popular weight loss plans this year.

Where to Buy PhenQ Meal Shake? Discount Price and Offers

If you are interested in buying PhenQ Meal Shake, visit the official website here for direct orders. You may not find it at any local or online store, and the only way to get your hands on this is through the official website. The company has no retailers or distributors authorized to deal with the public. It is to make sure that all customers get 100% genuine products with zero risk of scams.

Currently, PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is available for a promotional price of $83.34 only for two packs. You can select the flavors of your choice in this pack. There are nearly 18 meals in every pack, and two packs are enough for the whole month. The company also has a subscription offer where you can save more by signing up for the latest offer.

If you need more than two packs, you can also buy an additional bag for $36.66 only. With these two packs offered, your daily meal will cost you only $2.45. There are only two flavors available for now, but the company plans to launch more flavors in the future and is currently taking customer suggestions on new flavors. You may also submit your favorite flavor to the company if you want.

The results show up within a few weeks, but for a complete weight loss transformation, it is better to use PhenQ Complete Meal Shake for three to six months.

PhenQ – Company Return Policy

All orders of Complete Meal Shake come with a 60-day money-back offer. The company values customer satisfaction over its profits, so it is ready to take a loss for the unhappy customers. All those who find this product waste can contact the company and get a full refund of their money within 60 days of the purchase.

For more details on refunds, contact a customer services representative at +1 (646) 513 2632

PhenQ Meal Shake Review: Summary

As PhenQ Meal Shake is a relatively new product in the market. Even though it comes from a reliable company, it is important to weigh down its pros and cons to guide our readers.

Best About PhenQ Meal Shake

Helps fulfilling cravings and offer complete dietary control

Provides all necessary nutrients to the body that it needs

Very low in calories and does not affect the daily calorie intake

Suitable for all dietary preferences, including keto diet, vegetarian and vegan diet

Available in two flavors; vanilla and chocolate

Noticeable weight loss within weeks

Positive customer reviews and endorsements

Natural ingredients

100% money-back option

Worst About PhenQ Meal Shake

Not available on Amazon, eBay or Walmart

Not suitable for children

PhenQ Meal Shake Reviews – Conclusion

PhenQ is an established name in the supplement world, and the PhenQ Meal Shake is a product that will not disappoint you. It is a complete nutritional pack designed for people who find it hard to follow a restrictive diet or spend hours at the gym. It is a meal replacement formula that means you can substitute a meal with this shake. Activating AMPK in the body supercharges metabolism, pushing the body to lose weight regardless of age.

Thousands of user reviews on PhenQ Meal Shake show it is true to its offers and carries no risk. It is currently in stock and available for immediate deliveries. Visit the official website today to confirm your order.

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake Review – Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Here is a list of some quick questions and answers that you may be searching for regarding PhenQ shake.

What is the flavor of PhenQ Complete Meal Shake?

To make weight loss easy and less frustrating, PhenQ has made this shake mix into a delicious flavor that is in between a chocolate malt shake and a chocolate donut. Some of the customers believe it tastes like a chocolate cake. But whatever the taste is, it is clear that it is not bland or challenging for the taste buds. The company also conducted a ‘taste test’ before launching and used the flavor that received the highest appreciation.

Can you take PhenQ Meal Shake with coffee?

There is no caffeine in PhenQ Meal Shake, but it does not mean you can add it into your coffee. It is supposed to be used as a shake and not suitable for a caffeinated drink. Some of the ingredients already offer cognitive benefits and improved focus, so there is no need to use them alongside coffee. However, you can always enjoy your cup of coffee later at any time of the day.

Can you use PhenQ Meal Shake with the keto diet?

Fortunately, PhenQ Meal Shake is keto-friendly and does not affect the progress that the body has already made. There are only 5 g carbs and 3g sugar in every serving, plus the formula contains healthy fat in the form of MCT oil that is suitable during ketosis. Using this shake would not push your body out of ketosis anyways.

When should you expect results from PhenQ Meal Shake?

This question is tricky because the individual results of PhenQ Complete Meal Shake vary for every user. Weight loss is a lot more than eating less, and there are many factors contributing to it. If there is no hindrance and the weight gain is only because of slow metabolism, the weight loss takes three to six months and more if the person is highly obese. If combined with a healthy diet and a daily activity, the results are even faster.

What if you do not lose weight with PhenQ Meal Shake?

Those who do not see PhenQ Meal Shake helping them in any way can contact the company and ask for a refund. There are no questions asked, and the refunds are processed immediately.

(LIMITED STOCK) Get PhenQ Complete Shake From The Official PhenQ Website Here