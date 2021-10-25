Phentermine Over The Counter – Best OTC Phentermine Alternatives for Sale

Phentermine has been the Number One popular prescription weight loss substance for many years, used by thousands of people and has been supported by a high number of doctors and health professionals as an “appetite suppressant” for effective weight management.

Over the counter Phentermine alternatives are supplements which have no drug related formula and are completely natural.

Where can I find the Best Over the Counter Phentermine supplements near me?

Phentermine is not available at the pharmacies and since the FDA does not yet officially approve it, its sale by legal pharmacies is not possible.

⇝ Click Here For The Best Phentermine 37.5 Alternative (Over The Counter)

The truth is that – due to the great popularity of Phentermine in recent years – many products of dubious effectiveness and safety have been released.

Many companies for the purpose of quick profit have launched products bearing the name of a legal product of Phentermine, however not being able to deliver the real benefits of a remarkable supplement with careful composition.

In addition, many of these supplements are potentially dangerous to the user’s health (as their composition is not clear or true).

Before Buying Over the Counter Phentermine at Walmart , requires special attention and research.

The same is true for the legal OTC (Over The Counter) weight loss pills imitating the action of Phentermine.

Which are the Top OTC (Over The Counter) Phentermine supplements?

In this article, we have selected the five (5) most popular and most effective (always according to the reviews of the consumers) alternatives of phentermine.

Below are the (5) most remarkable (based on performance and characteristics) OTC diet pills similar to Phentermine:

PhenQ – Best Phentermine Alternative (Over the Counter)

PhenGold – Best Phentermine Alternative for quick results and workout

Phen24 –

PhentaSlim

Phen375 ( Not available right now)

All five selected supplements mentioned above are 100% natural and safe to use.

They are legal and non-prescription (OTC | Over The Counter) pills for weight and fat loss, as well as for appetite suppression.

Here they come one by one

PhenQ – The Best Phentermine Alternative (Over the Counter)

The company

PhenQ is the Best Supplement if you are looking for a Phentermine Alternative. The manufacturer of PhenQ in the global market of non-prescription weight loss products is a company with a history and name with prestige in the field.

Wolfson Brands Limited (Europe) based in London and with a history of over 10 years in its assets, has a broad range of popular products.

Its facilities have all obtained FDA safety certification as well as Good Marketing Practices (GMP) certification.

Registered Office

Wolfson Brands (Europe) Limited

12 Payne Street

Glasgow

G4 0LF

United Kingdom

Phone: +1 (646) 513 2632

Email: [email protected]

The company provides customer service/support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The pill

PhenQ is an over the counter Phentermine pill with a very dynamic ingredient formula, to help people with five (5) extra kilos, or even persons with many extra kilos (30+).

It is a multi-capabilities/action pill offering effective appetite suppression (as a substitute/alternative to Phentermine), enhanced fat burning, massive energy stimulation, enhancement of the metabolic process, elimination of dangerous toxins, promotion of good mood and psychological support of the user (protection of lean muscle mass).

Nevertheless one of its most important actions, due to a specific patented ingredient in its composition (α-Lacys Reset ®) is to prevent the growth of new fat cells, ensuring permanent weight loss.

In fact – and according to scientific research – the use of α-Lacys Reset ® can produce:

– Reduction of Body Fat by up to 7.24%

– Reduction of body weight by up to 3.44%

– Increase in Lean Muscle Mass by up to 3.80%

The ingredients

Caffeine Anhydrous 150 mg

L-Carnitine Furmarate 142.5 mg

α-Lacy 25 mg

Nopal 20 mg

Magnesium Stearate (veg. derived) 10 mg

Capsicum Extract 8 mg

Sipernat 225 (silicon dioxide) 5 mg

Niacin Powder 4.5 mg

Piperine Extract 3 mg

Chromium Picolinate 80 mcg

Instructions for Use

One (1) pill with breakfast

One (1) pill with lunch

PROS

Contains only pure natural ingredients and no phentermine

Has the required quality and safety certifications.

It is a product of a company with many years of experience in the field.

It offers real results.

The product comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Has been voted as the No. 1 legal (OTC) fat burner worldwide.

Contains calcium ions in its formula, “facilitating” the function of certain key enzymes in the body.

NO prescription – it is an OTC Phentermine product

CONS

Contains caffeine, which in some people with sensitivity to stimulants (natural or artificial) can cause sleep disturbances, nervousness, headache or other side effects.

It is not recommended for use by breastfeeding or pregnant women.

⇝ Click Here for Best Price on PhenQ

PhenGold

The company

PhenGold is a legal non-prescription (OTC) Phentermine supplement of Swiss Research Labs Limited, a company focusing on research and promotion of human health, wellness and quality of life.

All the company’s products are based on valid scientific research, created with absolute care and attention.

The company – in addition to PhenGold – has released other well-known and very popular products, such as TrimTone and Zotrim.

Certainly, this is a completely legal company strictly following all the regulations set by the current legislation, holding all the necessary certifications.

© Swiss Research Labs Limited

Registered in England and Wales

Foxhall Lodge, Foxhall Road, Nottingham, NG7 6LH, UK

Company Number: 12301853

Phone in the US: +1 (844) 257-5353

Telephone in the United Kingdom: +44 (0) 808 164 0304

Email: [email protected]

The pill

PhenGold is fortified with specially selected fat-burning (and not only) ingredients, which – proven by scientific studies – promote healthy weight loss (without risking the general health of the individual).

It’s goal is not just to lose weight, but to improve the lives of many people suffering from their body weight.

In its composition, PhenGold (OTC phentermine pill with all-natural ingredients of excellent quality), contains a large number of valuable catechins (flavonoids with powerful antioxidant activity), naturally enhancing the body’s metabolic function and increasing fat loss, even in the “difficult” parts of the body.

The “multi-action” formula of the supplement designed to eliminate unnecessary fat, also prevents the formation of new fat cells (effectively controlling the user’s appetite).

In addition, it boosts the amount of energy available, fighting any feeling of tiredness caused by a systematically reduced-calorie diet.

On top of all the above, a money-back guarantee, making everyone feel “safe” to try the product and enjoy the many benefits it offers.

The ingredients

Vitamin B3 (as Niacin) 15 mg | 94% Daily Value

Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCl) 1.3 mg | 76% Daily Value

Vitamin B12 (as Methylcobalamin) 24 mcg | 1,000% Daily Value

Green Tea (Camellia Sinensis) leaf (standardized to contain 50% Polyphenols) 500 mg

Rhodiola sp. root (standardized to contain 3% Salidrosides) 250 mg

L-Theanine 250 mg

Caffeine Anhydrous 225 mg

Cayenne Pepper (Capsicum annum) fruit 10: 1 Extract 200 mg

Dimethylaminoethanol (as DMAE Bitartrate) 150 mg

Green Coffee (Coffee Arabica) bean 4: 1 Extract 100 mg

BioPerine® Black Pepper (Piper nigrum) fruit (standardized to contain 95% piperine) 5 mg

In addition, it contains (Hypromellose (Veggie Capsule), Silica, Magnesium Stearate

Instructions for Use

● 3 capsules about 20 minutes before breakfast (and ideally before training)

PROS

It is a 100% natural product of vegetarian/vegan-friendly (very strong) texture.

Has all the quality and safety certifications.

Does not contain any GMO’s (Genetically Modified Foods)

Does not contain any chemical additives or hazardous substances.

Manufactured in FDA and GMP approved facilities in the United States.

The product comes with a 100-day money-back guarantee (one of the highest in the international market).

It does not contain soy, gluten & dairy products and is suitable for use by people with intolerances.

Does not cause any side effects.

Boosts metabolism and promotes healthy fat burning in the organism.

Contains a large number of valuable vitamins.

CONS

It also contains caffeine and may cause side effects in some people. However – as administered in the morning – it does not cause sleep disorders.

Ideally, it should be taken in the morning (before breakfast), a difficult fact for many users not having breakfast.

DMAE seems to have many and significant benefits to offer, which is why it is widely used in OTC supplements. However, there is still insufficient scientific research.

⇝ Check Here for Best Price on PhenGold

Phen24

The company

Phen24, as the famous PhenQ is another creation of the giant company Wolfson Brands Limited (Europe).

It is obvious that this is a company with global prestige, expertise and strength, whose products (Testoprime, Phenq etc) show excellent quality and receive very positive reviews from the public.

Registered Office

Wolfson Brands (Europe) Limited

12 Payne Street

Glasgow

G4 0LF

United Kingdom

Phone: +1 (207) 482 0715

Email: [email protected]

The pill

Phen24 pill is another representative sample of legal/non-prescription Phentermine (OTC) for fast and 100% effective (24 hour) fat burning, by creating two (2) different products (Day and Night) ensuring non-stop burning of excess fat and increased metabolic function.

Ye, it’s true. Even in sleep.

All this using, among other things, some very powerful calorific components.

The rich (100% herbal/botanic) composition of this Over The Counter Phentermine pill provides the organism with valuable nutrients, vitamins and minerals enhancing its smooth functioning in general (and not only in relation to weight loss).

Guarana extract provides a great boost of energy, promoting physical activity.

The ingredients

(Day Pill)

Cayenne Pepper

Iodine

Caffeine

Manganese

Copper

Guarana Extract

L-Phenylalanine

(Night Pill)

Vitamin B1

D-Biotin

Calcium D-Pantothenate

Vitamin B6

Hops Extract

Green Tea Extract

Glucomannan

Ascorbic Acid

Molybdenums

Instructions for Use

One (1) pill in the morning (Pill of the Day) with breakfast

Two (2) pills in the evening (Night Pill) about 15 minutes before dinner

PROS

A 100% herbal supplement, vegetarian and vegan friendly.

Provides fast visible results (within just a few weeks of use).

It is two (2) pills combined in one (1). Different compositions for morning and evening for maximum benefits.

Provides a 60-day money-back guarantee.

One of the few 2-in-1 OTC Phentermine Alternatives

Contains glucomannan (Glucomannan), one of the most effective natural appetite suppressants.

CONS

Its use is contraindicated by pregnant or breastfeeding women.

People with serious diseases (cancer, kidney disease, autoimmune diseases, etc.) cannot take this dietary supplement.

People taking medication (such as antidepressants) should consult a doctor before taking any supplement (even a 100% legal and safe OTC Phentermine pill).

⇝ Check Here for Best Price

PhentaSlim

The company

Product of Optimum Nutra LLC, PhentaSlim, another proposal for a legal alternative to Phentermine, for effective suppression of appetite and systematic fat burning even in the key points (abdomen, buttocks, thighs, waist circumference, arms).

The company of the supplement already has 10 years of experience (since 2011) presenting a continuous development for serving an increasing number of the public’s needs/requirements/desires.

All company supplements rely on a single rule of achieving and maintaining a healthy life.

It is clearly a legitimate company passing all the controls required by law (FDA, GMP & TGA certifications), making its products suitable for sale in Europe and the rest of the world.

© 2021, Optimum Nutra LLC.

680 S Cache Street

Suite 100-8640

Jackson, WY 83001, USA.

Email: [email protected]

The pill

PhentaSlim is another Phentermine, Over The Counter, weight loss pill selling well and receiving positive reviews.

To describe/characterize PhentaSlim, we would say that it is a very powerful (body-friendly) Metabolism Booster product, also working as an appetite suppressant.

In fact, it combines very powerful herbal ingredients (known for centuries in alternative therapy), aiming at weight loss in four (4) ways, Fat Burning| Boosting Available Energy Exploitation of Energy Resources Improving the Quality of Life of the individual.

The composition of the rapid fat loss pill (alternative proposal of Phentermine Over The Counter), allows the use of this supplement in combination with any nutrition plan/diet, as well as with intense physical exercise (with no fear of intense fatigue or loss of muscle/physical strength).

The ingredients

Green tea 15: 1 375 mg

Caffeine Anhydrous 270 mg

L-Theanine 225 mg

Acetyl L-Carnitine 200 mg

L-Tyrosine 200 mg

Korean Panax Ginseng 40: 1 1,200 mg

Guarana Extract 4: 1 400 mg

Ginkgo Leaf extract 50: 1

Magnesium 80 mg

Cayenne Pepper 50 mg

Niacin (Nicotonic Acid) 20 mg

Zinc (as Zinc Acetate) 15 mg

Black Pepper Extract 4: 1 24 mg

Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCl) 1.8 mg

Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 1.3 mg

Thiamine (Vitamin B1) 1.3 mg

Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin) 10 mcg

Instructions for Use

One (1) capsule before breakfast

One (1) capsule before lunch

One (1) capsule before dinner

PROS

It is a natural proposal of legal Phentermine, plant-based (vegetarian and vegan friendly) not causing any side effects.

Contains a very rich list (17 in total) of all-natural ingredients with confirmed (from scientific studies) potency.

Contains a large number of vitamins and trace elements promoting the proper functioning of the immune system, the cognitive function of the brain, while significantly improving the mood/psychology of the user.

Comes from a company with many years of experience (over 10 years) and a successful course in the field.

Provides all its users with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

The Over The Counter Phentermine of the PhentaSlim supplement (herbal blend working just like the well-known synthetic substance Phentermine) helps in the rapid loss of a significant number of kilos.

supplement (herbal blend working just like the well-known synthetic substance Phentermine) helps in the rapid loss of a significant number of kilos. Has all the required certifications.

It is an ideal weight loss pill for those exercising and requiring extra stimulation of their energy and endurance.

CONS

The caffeine contained may cause nervousness or sleep disturbances in some people (especially due to the evening dose).

It contains some very important and beneficial nutrients.

It does not have as many appetite suppressant ingredients as expected. (However, it is one of the most powerful OTC pill formulas similar to the drug Phentermine.

Phen375

The company

The company of legal Phentermine Phen375 supplement is one of the TOP nutritional supplement companies in the entire world.

Besides, Phen375 is one of the oldest and most tried and tested weight loss pills and perhaps the best selling product among OTC pills with an action equivalent to Phentermine.

The company – USA

USA Phen375 Third-party Distribution Centre

3636 N. Buckner BLVD

Dallas, Texas, USA

75228

Phone:

(from USA)

855-281-8098

(from another country)

214-446-0158

The company – United Kingdom

UK Phen375 Third-party Distribution Centre,

PO Box 12, Nottingham,

NG7 2GB

Phone: 00441236-490-065

The pill

The last product in our list, is another non-prescription Phentermine supplement, fighting excess fat, preventing the formation of new fat cells and finally maintaining the desired body weight (to avoid gaining extra kilos again).

It provides a strong caloric effect greatly enhancing the metabolic function of the organism (and therefore is an ideal choice even for non exercise fans).

In addition, it offers a strong suppression of appetite levels, allowing the user a better quality daily life (with no need for extreme hunger diets).

The detoxifying/antioxidant/anti-aging action of this pill is an additional treatment/care for your organism.

The ingredients

US Formula

Calcium Carbonate 36% Grain

Chromium (Picolinate 12%)

L-Carnitine (L-Tartrate) 68%

Caffeine Powder Anhydrous (Capsicum frutescens)

Cayenne (Capsicum) 10M HU / G

Dendrobium Nobile Extract (from orchids)

Citrus Aurantium (Fruit) extract (Standardized for 10% synephrine)

Coleus Forskohlii Root PE (10% Forskolin)

EU Formula

Calcium Carbonate 36% Grain

Chromium (Picolinate 12%)

L-Carnitine (L-Tartrate) 68%

Caffeine Powder Anhydrous (Capsicum frutescens)

Cayenne (Capsicum) 10M HU / G

Citrus Aurantium (Fruit) extract (Standardized for 10% synephrine)

Instructions for Use

● One (1) pill about 30 minutes before breakfast

PROS

Over The Counter Phentermine Alternative pill for adult men and adult women, for all ages/weights.

friendly to use with only one (1) pill per day.

Holds all FDA and GMP/NSF certifications.

certifications. Does not contain any genetically modified foods (GMO’s).

Does not contain chemical additives, addictive substances or other substances dangerous to health and normal functioning of the organism.

Made in the USA, in tested & certified facilities.

Provides targeted fat burning 24/7.

It works (with lower performance) even in people not following an exercise program.

It is one of the most powerful options of legal Phentermine with non-stop metabolism booster action.

Phen375 has one of the strongest lists of active ingredients specifically with calorific value/action.

has one of the strongest lists of active ingredients specifically with calorific value/action. Provides a large number of beneficial fibre favoring – among others – the digestive process and promoting the effective suppression of appetite during the day.

CONS

Containing a high amount of caffeine may be ‘prohibitive’ for use by some sensitive people.

It should not be administered in combination with other stimulants.

not compatible with a vegetarian and vegan diet.

Phentermine – Identity and its Pharmaceutical Use

Prior to any other information, let’s clear something:

The chemical Phentermine is a product analogous to the well-known amphetamine, aiming at the effective suppression of appetite, reduction of body fat (and therefore body weight), and surely prevention and fight against obesity.

This highly active substance acts directly on the saturation centre of the hypothalamus in the brain, functioning via the catecholamine system.

Phentermine is a substance not to be used for any reason with no prescription and continuous medical monitoring of the individual.

Usually the doctor – and in parallel with the administration of the medicine – suggests the implementation of an approved diet and exercise program.

The person requires to gradually change their lifestyle, to follow a more active daily routine (with higher physical activity), to control the eating habits following a reduced calorie intake program, and finally to take care of a proper and quality sleep.

Speaking of cases of people with very high body weight (overweight or obese people), the need for an immediate change in their diet and lifestyle in general, becomes even more imperative and compelling.

As obesity as a disease is now officially associated by the scientific community with a multitude of deadly diseases (type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, neurological disease, mental illness, as well as many more very serious health conditions), the need for immediate and real results becomes even greater.

Phentermine – a prescription appetite suppressant being around for many years – is one of the sympathetic mimetic amines and is a weight loss product that:

Should not be taken without medical supervision

Its improper use can cause serious side effects

Can only be obtained by people who the doctor thinks need this help

What is Phentermine Over The Counter (OTC)?

Phentermine Over The Counter (OTC) – is a non-prescription but legal product – an effective weight loss proposal, suitable for everyone (not posing any health risk).

As science advances – and the need for a solution to the global problem of obesity grows – experts have found a way to create non-pharmaceutical (and therefore non-prescription) products for the majority of people with the physical problem of weight.

Indeed, not a few people – because of this sedentary lifestyle followed today – have a serious problem managing their weight.

These new weight-loss products – also known as non-prescription Phentermine or Phentermine Over The Counter weight-loss pills – have nothing to do with the chemical Phentermine.

On the contrary, these are non-prescription dietary supplements, presenting an active capacity similar to that of the pharmaceutical Phentermine.

This means that, with specially selected ingredients (100% of natural origin) they suppress the feeling of insatiable hunger, control overeating crises, enhance the body’s metabolic function and promote the burning of excess body fat posing a serious risk to health (or even to life) of the individual.

Could I lose weight with one (1) pill?

People who are constantly struggling with their weight can understand the urgent need for a truly effective supplement enhancing the weight loss process.

However – and to make it clear – as already mentioned above, nothing is done without personal effort.

Many people believe that a pill is capable of solving all their problems in a magic way.

Obviously, this is not possible.

Even in the case of the pharmaceutical and prescription drug Phentermine, the doctor recommends to the patient a consistent implementation of a balanced diet program (set by a dietitian) and a regular exercise program (according to the physical condition and health of each patient).

This is the course for the new-generation products, the fat burners/appetite suppressants “imitating” the action of Phentermine Alternatives Over The Counter).

The application of a proper diet and exercise is imperative for the individual to obtain the desired results.

Where can I find Phentermine to lose weight?

Phentermine is not available at the pharmacies and since the FDA does not yet officially approve it, its sale by legal pharmacies is not possible.

The truth is that – due to the great popularity of Phentermine in recent years – many products of dubious effectiveness and safety have been released.

Many companies for the purpose of quick profit have launched products bearing the name of a legal product of Phentermine, however not being able to deliver the real benefits of a remarkable supplement with careful composition.

In addition, many of these supplements are potentially dangerous to the user’s health (as their composition is not clear or true).

Finding legal products to buy therefore, requires special attention and research.

The same is true for the legal pills OTC (Over The Counter) weight loss pills imitating the action of Phentermine.

How do I purchase quality OTC Phentermine pills online?

If you do not have the required knowledge, the purchase of Phentermine Over The Counter pills online may not be the simplest thing (and certainly not the safest).

In the market, you can really find a huge number of products promising or claiming the Phentermine action and an effective weight loss, but unfortunately do not meet the specifications.

In fact, some of these supplements may even be harmful to the organism and the health of the user.

However, how do you know which company and product you can trust to lose your extra kilos?

The above legal/non-prescription Phentermine supplements presented in this article are undoubtedly the best sellers on the world market today (2022).

Therefore, these supplements are the best options for all-natural and safe weight loss, without the side effects of the drug Phentermine, but with its strong acting ability.

However – and in case you want to do your own market research – here are some important points to draw your attention to:

reliability of OTC Phentermine Alternatives

quality and safety certifications

money-back guarantee

detailed recording of ingredients

satisfactory price / advantageous offers for multi-buy purchases

Positive user reviews

clear action of the ingredients/mode of action of the pill

Is It Legal to Use Over The Counter Phentermine?

Yes. The use of the new generation of weight loss products – legal Phentermine supplements as a dietary supplement – is completely legal/safe/effective (as long as we are referring to reliable products, with a “serious” list of ingredients).

In fact, the FDA also recommends the specific alternative products of the drug Phentermine, for all adults and healthy people with increased Body Mass Index (BMI).

Why use a Phentermine Alternative OTC pill, and not the synthetic/Pharmaceutical Phentermine?

Simply, because the drug Phentermine is available only as a treatment, requiring a medical prescription.

In addition, it is a powerful pill that in some parts of the world (such as France) is considered a drug.

On the contrary, OTC Phentermine Alternatives are safe, legal and easy to use.

They do not cause side effects or addiction.

They are quite affordable and easily accessible for purchase online.

Finally, in the market you can find many different (but equally remarkable) products of legal Phentermine, in order to satisfy your own personal requirements.