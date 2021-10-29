Public invited to grand opening of Canyon Country Community Center

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the entire community to the grand opening of the brand-new Canyon Country Community Center from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Located at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road, the center will be a recreational and cultural hub for residents throughout Santa Clarita. The event on Saturday will include a formal ribbon cutting followed by different activities throughout the 9-acre site. Guests can explore the 25,000-square-foot building, try out an exercise class, screen-print a tote, vault their way through the parkour obstacle course, put their athletic skills to the test on jumbo-size outdoor activities, dance to the sounds of a live Marimba band and see a preview of the center’s programs and opportunities for all ages.

The new Canyon Country Community Center. Photo courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita.