Public invited to grand opening of Canyon Country Community Center

The new Canyon Country Community Center. Photo courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita.
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the entire community to the grand opening of the brand-new Canyon Country Community Center from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Located at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road, the center will be a recreational and cultural hub for residents throughout Santa Clarita. The event on Saturday will include a formal ribbon cutting followed by different activities throughout the 9-acre site. Guests can explore the 25,000-square-foot building, try out an exercise class, screen-print a tote, vault their way through the parkour obstacle course, put their athletic skills to the test on jumbo-size outdoor activities, dance to the sounds of a live Marimba band and see a preview of the center’s programs and opportunities for all ages. 

