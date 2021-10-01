Pumpkin Patch at Limoneira Ranch welcomes visitors again this fall

News release

Beginning Saturday, the Rotary Club of Santa Paula will once again be welcoming visitors to the Pumpkin Patch at Limoneira Ranch to celebrate the fall season.

In addition to offering one of the largest pumpkin patches in Ventura County, the Pumpkin Patch at Limoneira Ranch is home to a 5.5-acre Corn MAiZE that has been featured on CNN, National Geographic, CBS, NBC, Discovery, People Magazine and more.

Pumpkin Patch visitors will also have the opportunity to enjoy delicious food, face painting, a petting zoo, pony rides, hay rides and pyramids, live music, crafts, games, and the famous Pumpkin Chucker.

Located at 12471 Foothill Road in Santa Paula, the Pumpkin Patch will be open every Saturday and Sunday in October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $10 per person, and children 2 years of age and younger are free. Certain activities — including the Corn MAiZE, pony rides, face painting, games, and food and beverage booths — have an additional fee.

“Every year, we strive to make our Pumpkin Patch bigger and better,” said Marilyn Appleby, president of the Rotary Club of Santa Paula. “After taking a year off due to the pandemic, we are excited to welcome the community back to our best Pumpkin Patch yet. We have plenty of tricks up our sleeves, and it’s sure to be a treat for all ages.”

The Pumpkin Patch attracts approximately 20,000 visitors from Southern California and beyond each year. To learn more, visit www.pumpkinpatchatlimoneiraranch.com.