Chamber announces 3rd annual Black Business Month Celebration 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is scheduled Aug. 7 to host its third annual Black Business Month Celebration, honoring the achievements and impact of Black entrepreneurs in the Santa Clarita Valley community.

Held during National Black Business Month, observed each August, this event recognizes the vital contributions of Black-owned businesses to the local and national economy, the chamber said in a news release.

This year’s celebration is scheduled to take place 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia.

“As the new chair of the Black Business Council, I am honored to welcome everyone to our third annual Black Business Month Celebration,” Tamara Pickering, chair of the Black Business Council, said in the release. “This event is a testament to the dedication, perseverance, and success of Black entrepreneurs and business leaders in our community. It’s an opportunity to come together, share stories, build connections, and foster an environment where Black-owned businesses continue to thrive. We invite you to join us in celebrating their achievements and contributing to a future of greater opportunity and lasting impact.”

The SCV Chamber is proud to elevate these voices and highlight the essential role they play in building a vibrant, inclusive economy, the release said. “As part of this celebration, the chamber will recognize several exceptional individuals whose leadership, vision, and dedication have made a meaningful difference in our business community.”

This year’s honorees are GlowHouse Enterprises, Hammer & Nails and The Venue Valencia.

“We are honored to celebrate the incredible impact Black-owned businesses have on our local economy and community,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “This celebration is a time to uplift and honor the achievements of Black entrepreneurs, and we proudly congratulate this year’s honorees for their leadership and dedication. We invite everyone in our community to join us in this celebration. It’s a meaningful opportunity for all of us to come together in support, unity, and appreciation of the diversity that strengthens our region.”

Registration for the celebration ($45 for chamber members, $55 for non-members) is now open at www.SCVChamber.com under the events tab. Sponsorship opportunities are also available by contacting [email protected].