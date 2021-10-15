Red flag, high wind warning in effect for SCV

Santa Ana winds are bringing a red flag warning and high wind advisory to the Santa Clarita Valley through Saturday evening, according to National Weather Service officials.

A red flag warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities and stronger winds — conditions that represent critical fire weather conditions, as the combination of these conditions can lead to extreme fire behavior and rapid rate of fire spread, NWS meteorologist Mike Wofford said.

The advisory is scheduled to begin Friday and last until 8 p.m. Saturday, with peak wind gusts between 30-45 mph and isolated areas gusting to around 55 mph, per the NWS.

Winds are expected to begin increasing Thursday night and be strongest in the SCV and nearby mountain areas, according to NWS officials.

Widespread low humidity in the single digits and low teens are expected, along with warm temperatures in the 80s across valley areas, including the SCV, through the weekend, Wofford added.

In response to the red flag warning, the Los Angeles County Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan, ordering additional staffing and pre-deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the county.

Fire Department officials remind residents to prepare for an emergency and report any sign of smoke or fire immediately.

For more information, visit fire.lacounty.gov/rsg.