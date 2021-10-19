Ribbon cutting held at new SCV Sheriff’s Station

A large assembly of law enforcement personnel, residents and local dignitaries attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Monday, marking the near end of a multi-year project. Sheriff’s officials have yet to announce the official opening date.

However, the 46,552-square-foot station is set to open within a month and, in addition to housing to the latest state-of-the-art technology, it includes a 4,165-square-foot vehicle maintenance facility for onsite vehicle repairs, a helipad, a Type 1 detention facility and more.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tours the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station after a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the facility Monday. October 18, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

During the ceremony preceding the ribbon-cutting, officials said the project had been in the works for several years, and would be a “night-and-day” improvement from the current station on Magic Mountain Parkway.

“The station will serve as a foundation for the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies to better serve the community in a building that is equipped with more up to date resources,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva during Monday’s ceremony. “And when you compare the old station to this one, it’s like night and day.”

The new station also features expanded facilities, a communications tower, 9-1-1 dispatch center and two civic art installations: one visible from the exterior of the building, as well as a mural located in the station’s lobby.

Santa Clarita City Mayor Bill Miranda speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Monday. October 18, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this station is a symbol of community, it’s a symbol of partnership, it’s a symbol of law, it’s a symbol of justice,” said Capt. Justin Diez, of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, while at the podium. “This station before you and behind me is in fact the crown jewel of the (L.A. County) Sheriff’s Department, and will be for many years to come.”

After breaking ground on the 11.8-acre site in 2018, county and city of Santa Clarita officials said they worked together over the last several years to ensure the completion and eventual smooth transition of the local sheriff’s station to the approximately $68.8 million facility.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Santa Clarita City Councilwomen Laurene Weste, left, and Marsha McLean tour the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station after a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the facility Monday. October 18, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The official opening date is expected to be sometime next month.

“The original station will remain operational until all of the necessary amenities, dispatch center, files, computers and staff can be moved and set up in the new station,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Since 1972, local law enforcement personnel have operated out of the Magic Mountain Parkway location, and have watched as the local population, starting nearly 50 years ago, grew from roughly 60,000 residents to its current size of roughly 300,000. The new location is on the 26200 block of Golden Valley Road, a few blocks south of Soledad Canyon Road.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diaz speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Monday. October 18, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“As impressive as this facility is, and I’ve gotten to take a tour and see it through its construction…it is nothing without the heroes who work inside doing their jobs on a daily basis with honor, with integrity, with passion and with pride,” said Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita. “And there is literally not enough that we can do to show our gratitude and thanks to you, and to give you the resources and everything else that you need to do your job successfully.”

“I got to tell you: So many communities in America want to defund the police,” said State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita. “Here in Santa Clarita we want to defend the police, and we want to honor law enforcement, and that’s why we’re such a great community to live in.”

The new facility, 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger noted, is also slated to house the various specialized law enforcement teams that largely were based out of a nearby building at the old station, including the Santa Clarita Valley Career Offenders — Burglaries, Robberies, Assaults (COBRA) unit; the Narcotics, Detective and Community Partnership bureaus; and the Crime Prevention, Crime Impact, Mental Evaluation, and Homeless Outreach Service teams.

State Senator Scott Wilk speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Monday. October 18, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“Finally, under one roof with room to spare,” said Barger, in reference to all the personnel who will be able to work out of the new station. “I know the station will serve as a strong home base for all the good you will continue to do to ensure the Santa Clarita Valley is safe.”

Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, said she appreciated that the new station would be closer to communities, such as Agua Dulce, which draw support from the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, a former CHP officer himself, said that the station was “well-deserved” for those who wear a local law enforcement uniform.

“Just as our beautiful valley has grown, so has the need for more deputies and resources to keep our residents safe,” said Mayor Bill Miranda, while speaking at the ceremony and flanked by all other sitting members of the Santa Clarita City Council. He later added: “The station offers the space and resources necessary for our deputies, detectives and other station staff to protect and serve the Santa Clarita community now and, hopefully, into the future.”