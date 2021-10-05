Senior Center releases October events lineup

The Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center has released its lineup of October events, continuing to offer outdoor entertainment seniors can attend safely.

Courtyard comedy

The laughs return to the Senior Center, as J.R.’s Comedy Club returns for another evening of comedy in the parking lot, featuring seven different comedians, including Brian Kiley from “The Tonight Show” and “The Late Show with David Letterman,” along with Steve Mazan, writer for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Comedy in the Courtyard is scheduled 7 p.m. Friday in the Bella Vida Courtyard. It is free to attend for registered seniors, but those wishing to attend must make reservations online or by calling the Senior Center.

Car bingo

Bingo returns to the Senior Center this month, with participants able to tune in to a radio station or roll down their windows to listen to the caller announce the numbers in the parking lot and winners expected to receive prizes.

Pre-registration is required, with tickets being $5 for five games, or $6 for five games and one dauber. Bingo is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Courtyard concert

Mamma Mia, here we go again. Join the Senior Center for another courtyard concert with ABBAFab, the premiere ABBA experience touring throughout the U.S.

ABBAFab is set to sing and dance its way through the hits of one of the best-loved musical groups of all time, ABBA.

The concert is scheduled 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. It is free to attend for registered seniors, but those wishing to attend must make reservations online or by calling the Senior Center.

In addition, the Senior Center is hosting a number of free, in-person and virtual classes, ranging from exercise classes, such as zumba, tai chi or pilates, to drawing and writing classes, as well as lecture series.

The Senior Center is located at 27180 Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. For more information, visit myscvcoa.org or call 661-259-9444, ext. 151.