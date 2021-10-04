If you are reading this article, it is likely that you have heard of malware and viruses. Malware can be defined as “software used to disrupt computer operation, gather sensitive information, or gain access to private computer systems” while viruses are “programs that infect a host program by inserting a copy of themselves into the code.”

The concern with these programs is not just limited to individual users but also enterprise level concerns. For example, companies could lose customer data if files were corrupted by malware or rendered inaccessible due to ransomware. To protect against these threats, organizations should consider implementing a managed detection and response system from a reputable IT provider which includes monitoring for threats 24/7 scanning files for threats taking action when required all while providing on-demand support.

This article will explore the benefits of a managed detection and response system.

What is a managed detection and response system?

A managed detection and response system is a heavy duty, state of the art prevention and remediation platform designed to proactively protect enterprises from malware attacks. By integrating functions ranging from monitoring, scanning, disinfection, and support, this modern cyber-defense system ensures your organization will never be unprotected or unprepared for malware’s latest incarnation.

A managed detection and response system can be deployed in any organization to comprehensively protect it from malware attacks. This modern cyber-defense system covers all the bases, proactively detecting threats before they take hold of your data or systems, then swiftly taking evasive action when necessary. The system also typically provides 24×7 support, with a “follow-the-sun” model for customer service.

An MDR system combines the power of monitoring, scanning, disinfection, and support to provide an unmatched level of protection against today’s ever evolving malware threats. By integrating these functions together in one platform, enterprises are given the ability to be proactive in their defense against malware and mitigate the depth of a successful attack’s penetration.

Why implement a managed detection and response system?

To increase security – To protect against threats such as viruses and malware a managed detection and response system can provide monitoring of systems 24/7 searching for suspicious activity. This includes files being scanned every hour looking for threats that have been previously identified or newly encountered malware/viruses trying to gain access to systems. Once an attack is detected an MDR service takes action following the organization’s policies, which may include disconnecting users from accessing certain data until they are clean or taking other actions depending on the severity of the situation.

How does managed detection and response work?

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is a 24/7, 365 days per year service that detects potential malware using a range of signature and behavioral heuristics, flags it for the attention of a human in a shared services centre while quarantining it, then acts to remove or permit it once a human-driven decision is made. The technology behind such services is continually evolving, reducing the occurrence of false positives that take time to process.

This defensive posture protects the enterprise by creating a living detector-defender model that provides real time response for all detected cyberattacks leveraging an additional layer of proactive protection against emerging threats.

How can a managed detection and response system help?

A managed detection and response system has the ability to monitor systems 24/7, scanning files for threats, taking action when required, all while providing on-demand support. The information that the services gathers with their monitoring is able to be used later so you can take appropriate measures moving forward based on what has already happened in your environment. An MDR provider’s goal is not only to secure the present but protect the future as well.

What are the major benefits of a managed detection and response service?

Managed detection and response services offer many benefits over traditional security methods. Why spend countless hours manually combing through logs hoping to find an attack when you can be notified as soon as it happens? Even better, you just pay a flat monthly fee for the service.

A proactive approach is far more effective than reacting after an incident has occurred. According to Gartner , “increased visibility into the environment enables organizations to detect new threats sooner, mitigate damage from existing ones faster and respond with greater efficiency.” Also, there’s no need for expensive hardware as the managed detection and response services use agents to monitor systems.

What kind of benefit would a managed detection and response system provide for businesses who need to remain up and running?

A managed detection and response service will ensure that your business remains up and running at all times, even after attacks. Most malware attacks require several manual hours to detect and remove which can result in downtime, lost revenue, loss of customer data, etc.

An MDR solution will automate security monitoring 24/7 ensuring practically zero downtime so you’ll never miss another attack. Not only does this sound great but it also provides peace of mind knowing that suspicious behaviour, and the files causing it, can be detected and apprehended immediately upon discovery without ever affecting the main body of your customers or staff members.

What type of organisation would benefit most from a managed detection and response system?

Companies with low tolerance for outages, such as those dealing in critically sensitive personal information or infrastructure will benefit the most at this time, though any company under persistent attack would also see benefits in reduced internal IT resource consumption. Ongoing developments in technology will soon make MDR a cost-effective option for every business.

Data breaches can cause huge amounts of damage to companies, especially those who deal with individuals in the US or EU. Consider the Equifax data breach of 2017 involving 143 million people. The costs associated with such an attack can be staggering and put any company out of business quickly if not handled well. Much better to be able to detect suspicious behaviour early in the piece and limit the damage.

What are some examples of threats that are detected by an MDR system?

Malware is one of the biggest threats currently found on networks today. Malware can be anything from a computer worm or trojan horse all the way up to ransomware encrypting files so they cannot be accessed without paying for them. Many early detection systems only look out across the network once every 60 minutes or 120 minutes resulting in missed alerts since malware can spread quickly across devices. An MDR, on the other hand , will monitor files continually which helps to reduce this problem.

Detecting malware is also beneficial to companies if they are bound by regulations, such as GDPR. As of May 25th 2018 all GDPR-compliant companies must monitor the data trail of their customers/clients and be able to detect when PII (Personally Identifiable Information) has been compromised. MDR systems have compliance reporting features allowing you to easily show regulators that security measures are being met for your business.

What are some other useful features offered by Managed Detection and Response providers?

Some additional services include 24/7 support which can help with any questions you may have but also alerts in case there’s a problem on your end so they can investigate immediately. MDR providers also offer detailed reports on what’s happening within their monitoring. This allows you to make quick decisions about any potential threats and take the appropriate measures.

How can Managed Detection and Response help my business specifically?

Managed Detection and Response solutions are designed with one goal in mind, protect customers/clients. MDR monitors all network behavior for malicious intent 24/7 making sure that no attack goes unnoticed. If an attack does happen, an MDR provider would be able to handle it much better than an internal IT team since they have staff available at all times, not just during business hours. The services offered by MDR providers today go above and beyond malware prevention.

A managed detection and response system can help your business stay protected by providing on-demand support, monitoring all activity around the clock for malicious intent, and offering detailed reports to make quick decisions about potential threats in future.