Two men, one woman arrested on theft, paraphernalia charges

Two men and one woman were arrested Monday on a litany of charges in Saugus, following a report of a suspicious vehicle.

The call for service to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station located the vehicle on the 26900 block of Avenida Terraza, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the station.

“Upon arrival, deputies identified a vehicle matching the description provided in the call for service,” said Arriaga in a statement sent to The Signal. “As deputies contacted the occupants of a vehicle, they observed several cut pipes and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, within reach of the suspects.”

“A further search into the vehicle resulted in the recovery of several cut pieces of copper and metal piping, drug paraphernalia, and tools commonly used for theft,” Arriaga added.

The 42-year-old man was also reportedly out on parole and the 33-year-old man was reportedly out on felony probation.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of grand theft, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.