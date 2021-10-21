Where to Find Cheaper Inkjet Cartridges

Original cartridges from printer manufacturers are notoriously expensive. Sometimes, they cost almost as much as the equipment itself. Understandably, consumers are looking for cheaper options, and generic or aftermarket products satisfy this demand. Discover the best ways to save on cartridge replacement in 2021.

Big brands offer affordable equipment, but it comes with a catch. A basic model of an HP printer may cost just $100, but the price of ink is likely to disappoint you. Meanwhile, compatible cartridges with HP 952 ink let you pay over 20% less per replacement. This is an excellent solution from Smart Ink. Another way to save big is to use remanufactured products. Here is how these alternatives compare.

Razor and Blades

Major printer manufacturers are known to invest billions of dollars in research and development annually. These costs are commonly used to justify the prices. The manufacturers can sell equipment at a loss, as their goal is to capitalize on expensive consumable supplies. This works similarly to the production of razor blades and handles.

Compatible Products

To save on ink, you could buy a product from an independent manufacturer. These cartridges are designed to fit specific printer models. They contain proprietary ink and have important design deviations that make them original. As these companies do not have such massive R&D expenses, the prices are very attractive.

Moreover, the quality may be just as good as with the original supplies. To make sure your provider is trustworthy, look for a money-back guarantee. Check reviews on feedback platforms like Trustpilot, as the suppliers are not created equal.

Remanufactured Cartridges

Used cartridges may be recycled. Known as remanufacturing, this product includes emptying, cleaning, fixing of minor defects if necessary and injection of fresh ink. Instead of taking your old supplies to a physical outlet, you can order remanufactured cartridges online. You will get an OEM product that has been thoroughly cleaned, refilled and tested. Reliable suppliers monitor quality at every stage and replace internal components if necessary.

How to Choose a Store

Customers in Canada should choose platforms with a positive reputation and extensive warranties. The best stores offer certified quality and other advantages. The best providers will guarantee:

compliance with ISO or other quality standards,

the latest version of the chip (for instant recognition of compatible cartridges),

ink level tracking (available for some models),

XL volume (so you can save even more per purchase),

free shipping,

2-year money-back guarantee,

sustainable policies,

reliable packaging.

Check the background of the store to see if it is worth trusting. Feedback from real customers will show if the provider delivers on its promises. Once you find a reliable supplier, you can make substantial savings and enjoy the same quality of printing.