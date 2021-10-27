Working Smarter: How to Improve Business Productivity

There is a thin line between working hard and working smart. With the former, you put in long hours to complete a task; with the latter, you find efficient ways of completing the task within a shorter period–without compromising quality.

All businesses have goals they want to achieve: increase market share, boost profits, become sustainable, or increase products and/or services. However, to accomplish these goals, they must develop strategies that increase productivity. If you want to work smart and increase company productivity, here’s how to go about it.

Don’t Multitask

The human brain is not designed to perform multiple tasks simultaneously. When you think you’re multitasking, you’re actually not. Your brain simply switches from one task to another quickly. The divided attention can significantly affect the quality of work you’re doing.

Instead of switching between tasks, create a list of tasks and perform them systematically. Studies show that multitasking can increase stress and lower productivity by up to 40%.

Take Regular Breaks

When you’re too busy the entire day, you can get very tired and suffer from burnout. Some big companies have break rooms where employees can rest and have some fun. To keep your productivity at its peak, take occasional breaks and engage in fun activities.

You can take a short walk in the compound, meditate, or even munch on a healthy snack to rejuvenate your body. However, don’t take very long breaks, they should be 15 minutes or less so you don’t completely withdraw from work.

Embrace Technology

Technology promotes an innovative culture and helps you work faster and more efficiently. There are multiple tools today that can help you run almost every aspect of your business from a computer or a smartphone.

For instance, email management software has made customer support more efficient than before. Users can sort, organize, and reply to huge volumes of customer emails. The software automates sorting and sending of emails and can even unsubscribe you from certain emails to make managing your inbox easier.

Delegate

Many entrepreneurs, especially new entrepreneurs, are tempted to do it all on their own. They are managers, accountants, marketers, and even recruiters. This should never be the case because entrepreneurs aren’t superhuman. The earlier you realize this, the more productive your business will become.

Instead of juggling a million tasks, take time to evaluate your weaknesses and strengths. Focus on what you do best and delegate what you can’t to team members who can. There’ll always be someone who can do it better.

Minimize Distractions

Distractions can significantly lower your productivity. The good news is there are strategies you can use to minimize them and maintain your focus. Some strategies you can use to minimize distractions include:

Using airplane mode

Batch checking emails

Turning off push notifications

Not using “reply all”

Minimizing distractions can be easier if you work remotely since you can control the distractions in your surroundings. If you work in an office, you can try noise cancelling headphones if you get easily distracted by office noise. Also, avoid the temptation to respond to every message or email as it comes.