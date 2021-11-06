6 Ways to Avoid Relapse and Maintain Sobriety

The road to recovery is not easy for anyone. There are many hurdles that one has to overcome when they are in the process of getting clean. One of the most difficult parts of being addicted to a substance is what happens after you have achieved sobriety. It might seem like everything is all good once you have stopped using, but there are so many things that can lead you back down your path to addiction if you’re not careful.

A relapse after drug rehab could mean beginning the whole process all over again, which is something nobody wants to go through. Avoiding a relapse requires constant vigilance, ongoing rehabilitation, and hard work throughout an entire lifetime. Here are some great ways to avoid a relapse after addiction recovery.

1. Take Time Out for Your Family and Friends

Make time for the people who matter most to you. Having a relapse is not about having fun; it’s about feeding an addiction that is still there. You need to keep yourself busy throughout the day, every day. If you’re having a lot of free time on your hands, your mind will naturally wander back towards its old tricks and habits. That’s why spending some quality time with loved ones can be very important for avoiding a relapse.

This isn’t always easy because sometimes we feel like we don’t deserve love and joy after what we’ve done in the past, but your family doesn’t care about that as much as you think they do. They just want to see you happy and healthy again, so if you give them a chance it will pay off in the long run.

2. Stay Away from Triggers

Keep distance from things that might trigger you to start using again. This could be people, places, or even stressful situations that remind you of when you were using drugs.

It’s natural for memories to pop up when they’re not wanted every once in a while, but if this is happening too often and makes you uncomfortable, then there might be something wrong and it would be wise to get help and support right away. If a relationship with someone who used to do drugs has ended because of your addiction recovery, then avoiding people like them after getting clean can also reduce the chances of relapse.

3. Seek Help Whenever You Need It

Don’t just carry on living your life as if everything is fine after you have recovered from addiction. If you think that there’s even a sliver of a chance that you are going to relapse, then it’s very wise to get help right away. The earlier the problem is addressed, the better for everyone involved because addiction can take over your life again if not treated quickly. Addiction treatment centers have accountability programs to ensure you maintain sobriety. Click this link to read more about how you can go through addiction recovery successfully and avoid relapses.

4. Create New Hobbies

It might seem like having too many interests will make it harder for you to stay clean but this isn’t actually true at all. You should try and fill your days with positive activities instead of just sitting around thinking about what could go wrong. Having lots of different things to focus on keeps an addict busy and helps them forget about their old vices. If your life is boring, then this opens doors to old habits again.

5. Don’t Be Afraid of Therapy

Rehab was probably a great experience for you, but it doesn’t mean that the process has ended. Therapy is always important after addiction recovery because it helps you become stronger and more aware of yourself; this can also prevent relapse in many cases.

Avoiding therapy can lead to issues like depression or anxiety which are very dangerous when it comes to preventing a potential relapse into addiction. You should never stop working on yourself even if you don’t feel like there’s anything wrong with you; this prevents problems later down the line.

6. Ask Friends or Family Members to Help You Stay Clean

It’s not very smart to try and get through life on your own after addiction, so don’t be afraid of asking people you trust to support you. This could be a therapist or even just the closest person in your life. Letting someone see your struggles means that they will definitely have your back when it gets tough and this can make all the difference between staying clean or giving in to temptation again. Just remember that nobody ever did anything worthwhile alone; having good relationships with people makes everything easier.

You know what you need to do, and the best way to avoid relapse is not to give in. If you feel like your addiction will return, don’t be afraid to ask for help from a friend, family member, or an addiction recovery expert on how to get through it. There are so many people who care about you and want nothing more than for you to overcome your addiction once and for all!