Bounty hunter assists in Valencia arrest

A self-described “bounty hunter” reportedly assisted deputies in apprehending an out-of-state suspect in Valencia last week, according to law enforcement officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, a deputy patrolling on Thursday was flagged down by a civilian standing roadside.

“A deputy was patrolling near Singing Hills Drive and McBean Parkway in Valencia when he was flagged down by a male adult who identified himself as a ‘bounty hunter,’” said Arriaga. “The male had identified and detained a male he knew to have an out-of-state warrant.”

After running the detained suspect’s name through their system, the deputy reportedly learned that the man is suspected of having a full extradition warrant out of Cuyahoga County in Ohio.

The 30-year-old man, listed as a Los Angeles transient on the SCV Sheriff’s Station booking logs, was arrested on suspicion of being a fugitive of justice on a robbery warrant.

He was held at the SCV Sheriff’s Station to await extradition.