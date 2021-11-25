Canadian rock band reportedly has trailer, equipment stolen in SCV

A Canadian rock band visiting the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday saw close to $20,000 of equipment stolen on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials.

The Toronto-based rock group, METZ, said in a social media post that they had awoken Sunday morning to find their trailer had been stolen including “all our gear, and all our merch.”

The theft reportedly occurred after deputies responded to the 24200 block of Railroad Avenue in Newhall.

“(Four) male Hispanic adults stole the trailer, along with a separate truck parked in the same vicinity,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “The trailer was later found abandoned on 4th Street/Arch Street in Newhall, missing approximately $20,000 in equipment.”

Arriaga said the suspects remained outstanding and the investigation remains ongoing. However, the band stated in their social media post that they would continue on with their tour.

“We’re determined not to cancel any shows and are en route to San Francisco now, but to continue on tour as planned, we have to purchase an entire new set of backline, a massive expense on top of the loss we’ve already incurred,” read the band’s social media post. “We’re struggling to replace some pedals so if you’re in San Francisco (or a city we’re hitting in the next day or two) and can help please (direct message) us and we’ll get you into the show and be forever grateful.”

To view the list of goods the band is seeking their help replacing, visit their social media page at https://www.instagram.com/metz_theband/.