Canyon Country rollover crash sends one to the hospital

By Caleb Lunetta

Signal Senior Staff Writer

A man was transported to the hospital after an early-morning rollover crash on Friday in Canyon Country.

The call of the collision was reported at 12:53 a.m. and resulted in a response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department to Sierra Highway, just north of the Highway 14 underpass.

The Honda sedan was reportedly traveling northbound on Sierra Highway when the it came around a curve in the road, went out of control and rolled over. The crash blocked one lane of southbound Sierra Highway.

Units on the scene reported that one man who had been driving was trapped in the vehicle with the engine still running until firefighters were able to remove him from the vehicle.

He was treated by paramedics and transported to a nearby trauma center.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigators said on the scene that it was unknown if alcohol or drugs contributed to the collision.

Rick McClure contributed to this report.