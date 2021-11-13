Chase leaves multiple crime scenes, leads to deputy-involved shooting

By Jose Herrera

Signal Staff Writer

Sheriff’s deputies confirmed a deputy-involved shooting after a suspect led multiple units from Santa Clarita, Palmdale and Lancaster on a pursuit Friday evening.

Deputies struck a male suspect at approximately 7:23 p.m. on the 10600 block of Soledad Canyon Road and he was transported to a local hospital, according to a prepared statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau. No deputies were injured.

Firefighters responded to two emergency calls as a result of sheriff’s deputies pursuing the suspect in Canyon Country. Emergency responders received a call at approximately 7:09 p.m. of a traffic collision on State Route 14 in the northbound lanes near Via Princessa.

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Martin Rangel, they received a second call moments later of a possible deputy-involved shooting at Soledad Canyon Road near Agua Dulce at approximately 7:38 p.m.

“The call was reported as a possible traffic collision, then it came back and it was a deputy-involved shooting, so we staged near the area, and we were cleared to enter,” Rangel said.

The pursuit ended near Cali Lake RV Resort, he said. Firefighters dispatched two ambulances to the scene.

CHP officer Edgar Figueroa said the incident began with sheriff’s deputies in pursuit. The CHP was called in to assist deputies by closing Soledad Canyon Road south of Agua Dulce and allowing units and ambulances to reach the Cali Lake RV Resort.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.