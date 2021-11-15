COC University Center to host open house

The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons is scheduled to host an in-person open house on Wednesday to provide prospective students with information about the degree and certificate programs.

The event is to be held from 4 to 7 p.m., allowing attendees to speak with university representatives, learn about financial aid programs, meet with counselors and submit admissions applications.

Partner institutions include CSU Dominguez Hills, University of La Verne, University of Massachusetts Global and National University.

“We are excited to welcome students back to in-person learning again in the University Center while retaining the schedule flexibility that our programs provide,” said Leslie Carr, director of operations at the University Center. “We continually evaluate new partners and programs to meet the needs of our current and future students.”

The University Center will offer new programs, including bachelor’s degrees in sociology, communications and media, cybersecurity and a master’s degree in social work.

According to a news release, since opening in 2002, 3,950 students have graduated from the programs offered by the University Center’s partner institutions.

Partner institutions make their academic programs available to students through courses offered at the University Center. These partnerships enable students to earn advanced degrees without leaving the Santa Clarita Valley.

The University Center is located on the College of the Canyons Valencia campus accessed via University Center Drive, and parking in lots 13, 14 and 15 is free for the event.

In addition, California State University Dominguez Hills will be offering two Occupational Safety and Health Administration courses on advanced safety and health, and certified safety and health certificates in spring 2022.