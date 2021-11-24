Coroner IDs Stevenson Ranch man killed in Interstate 5 crash

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Miguel Gonzalez, 56, of Stevenson Ranch, as the man killed in an Interstate 5 crash Tuesday.

The crash was reported as a vehicle versus big rig shortly before 5:30 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5, south of Calgrove Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Matheny.

Due to the location of the crash, there was a multiagency response, with the county Fire Department, L.A. City Fire Department and Burbank Fire Department responding to the scene, along with California Highway Patrol officers.

It was reported that someone was trapped as a result of the crash, and a Burbank Fire Department unit quickly reported that a patient was in fact trapped in the vehicle, Matheny said.

Initial reports indicate that the 2020 Ford Explorer driven by Gonzalez rear-ended the 2022 Peterbilt big rig, added CHP Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area office.

Gonzalez was extricated from the vehicle shortly before 5:45 p.m. and went into full cardiac arrest, Matheny said.



Despite life-saving measures being performed, Gonzalez was unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene, according to the coroner’s office and Greengard.

A SigAlert was issued around 6 p.m. for the No. 1, 2 and 3 lanes as CHP officers worked to conduct an investigation into the crash, Greengard said.



The crash continued to impact traffic in the Newhall Pass well after the No. 2 and 3 lanes were reopened around 9:30 p.m. The SigAlert was canceled shortly before 10 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation as of Wednesday, Greengard added.