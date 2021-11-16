Deputies arrest man reportedly wearing Kevlar vest, carrying gun in Valencia Town Center

A man was arrested shortly after he was alleged to have been yelling inside the Valencia Town Center food court while wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a firearm.

On Friday evening, deputies were called to the 24200 block of Valencia Boulevard regarding a business disturbance call, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It was reported that a male Hispanic adult had been yelling inside the location prior to deputy arrival,” Arriaga said. “Deputies searched the location and located a male matching the suspect description in the parking lot.”

While detaining the 28-year-old Castaic man, deputies noted that he was wearing a Kevlar vest, according to the initial incident report.

“A search of the vehicle the male was originally seen seated in, prior to contact, deputies located a loaded handgun with additional ammunition,” said Arriaga.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The man was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and held in lieu of $10,000 bail.