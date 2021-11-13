Deputies ask for community’s help in ID-ing alleged vandalism, trespassing suspect

In a special bulletin published on Friday, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigators asked for the public’s help in identifying an alleged vandalism and trespassing suspect.

According to the bulletin, law enforcement is attempting to identify a man seen at 5:40 a.m. on Oct. 30 apparently cutting the lock and entering the property of a Newhall business.

“The suspect was driving the pictured vehicle with a black roof rack, possibly a Subaru,” the bulletin said.

The bulletin did not provide a specific location for the incident or the name of the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Polissky at 661-255-1121. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling “LA Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting http://LACrimeStoppers.org. Refer to file #921-14811-0628-261.