Detectives seek help in identifying grand theft suspects

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying four grand theft suspects who reportedly stole three bottles of alcohol from a Newhall business.

The incident reportedly occurred at approximately 5:55 p.m. on Sunday, when three of the suspects stole the alcohol while the fourth distracted the clerk, according to a Nixle alert released by the Sheriff’s Department.

The suspects, reportedly three Hispanic women and a Hispanic man, reportedly stole high-priced bottles of liquor worth more than $950, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

They may have been seen driving a silver vehicle that was possibly a Honda, per the Nixle.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Polissky of the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org, and refer to file No. 921-15199-0629-083.