Exipure Reviews (Legit or Not) Is It Worth the Money to Buy?

Exipure is a nutritional supplement designed to support healthy weight loss.

This product is aimed particularly at the kind of stubborn belly fat that can tend to linger even when a person is eating well and working out on a regular basis. It is the kind of fat that becomes more common and more difficult to remove as we get older, and if this strikes a chord with you, you are not alone. Millions of Americans are not only struggling with belly fat but collectively spending billions of dollars annually on a wide range of products that are designed to target fat and make it easier to burn away.

Exipure is a product that has been generating significant buzz online. When we looked into it, what we found was an approach that differed from the other fat busters that we had tried. That was all the motivation we needed to purchase it and determine for ourselves if it actually worked.

About Brown Adipose Tissue

Before we dive in to how Expire functions according to the company that makes it, is important to provide you some context. Brown adipose tissue—also known as BAT or brown fat—is a special type of fat that it is activated when you get cold. In other words, it generates energy. This is different than typical fat cells, and research concerning BAT has shown that it is present in high levels in people who are at their ideal weight, and it is also present in lower levels in people who are overweight. More information about BAT and many studies concerning can be found on the Exipure official website.

What is Exipure?

Exipure is an all-natural weight loss supplement that aims to help people lose weight based on the scientific understanding of brown adipose tissue that has recently been gained. Brown fat burns calories at many times the rate of normal fat cells. The objective with Exipure is to increase the BAT levels. That will help burn away the fat you do have and make it less likely that the fat will return.

How Exipure Functions?

The truth is that modern science does not completely understand BAT. That it exists at lower levels in obese people is a statistical fat, but proof as to why still eludes us. A prevalent theory is that as a physical layer of fat builds up, the body does not need the BAT as much—at least from the perspective of staying warm—and is therefore no longer motivated to create it. That creates a nasty cycle. The Exipure manufacturers believe that they can break that cycle with plant extracts that have been clinically proven to increase BAT levels and to increase BAT retention.

Exipure Ingredients

There are eight core Exipure ingredients of which you should be aware:

• Amur Cork Bark (Phellodendron amurense)

Oils from the bark of the amur cork tree are a traditional Chinese medicine. It is included here because it boosts BAT levels, improves digestion, reduces bloating and supports liver and heart health.

• Holy Basil (Ocimum sanctum)

Holy basil is a traditional Indian medicine use to treat diabetes. It has been selected for this formula because it works as a nootropic and reduces stress in addition to increasing BAT levels.

• Kudzu (Pueraria lobata)

The kudzu root is probably best known as a traditional cure for alcoholism. It complements this complex by relieving aches and pains, being high in antioxidants and boosting BAT levels.

• Oleuropein (Olea europaea)

European olive tree oil has long been used as a diuretic, laxative and skin cleanser. Its purposes here in addition to boosting BAT levels are to support artery health and health keep cholesterol levels down.

• Perilla (Perilla frutescens)

This Korean plant—better known as the beefsteak plant—has long been used for headaches, allergies, colds, flus and more. It is included here as a nootropic and for its BAT-boosting effects.

• Propolis

Propolis is a resin-like materials that bees make from trees. It can treat burns, cold sores, sores in the mouth and so forth. It is also known to boost BAT levels and to be very high in antioxidants.

• Quercetin (Quercetum)

This substance is a plant pigment that is found in many foods for flavoring purposes. There is evidence that it not only boosts BAT levels but helps to rejuvenate aging cells and regulate blood pressure.

• White Korean Ginseng (Panax ginseng)

Panax ginseng is a traditional medicine rockstar currently be tested for a role in treat Alzheimer’s disease. It is used here for BAT boosting but also bolstering the immune system.

Exipure Benefits

According to Exipure.com, this product is 100% all natural and only contains plant-based ingredients that have been hand-selected for use in this product. There are no GMOs, synthetic additives or fillers of any kind. Exipure contains no stimulants or habit-forming substances. The capsules are small and easy to swallow, and you only have to take one capsule each day. In addition to losing weight, Exipure reviews from users mention feeling more energetic and motivated and less anxious and stressed out.

Scientific Evidence Supporting Exipure

It is important to note that the Exipure formula itself has not undergone clinical testing. However, all of the ingredients listed above have undergone extensive clinical testing and have demonstrated a role in helping people gain brown adipose tissue and lose other forms of fat and thus lose weight. All of the clinical studies that were used in the formulation of this product are listed on the official site. You can also vet these items yourself through reputable websites like Healthline and WebMD.

Dosage and Recommended Usage

Each bottle contains 30 Exipure capsules. The dosage recommendation is one capsule daily, and thus each bottle provides approximately a month supply. The Exipure team recommends taking your capsule with a large glass of water. It does not provide additional recommendations beyond strongly advising against upping the dosage. It will not improve the results and could lead to adverse reactions.

Our team provides our own recommendation here based on our expertise and experience with nutritional supplements. Set a schedule for your daily dose. This helps to avoid missing doses, and a routine is beneficial for your body. Take the pill with 8 ounces of water 30 minutes prior to a main meal. Doing so will help to optimize the efficiency with which you absorb the supplement. Prior to breakfast will be an ideal time for most users. If you miss a dose, skip it. Resume your routine the next morning. Skipped doses are not ideal but are better than running the risk of putting too much in your system.

Results and Time Frame

People who take Exipure daily can see results in as soon as eight weeks, and some may experience them even sooner. Nevertheless, the Exipure team advises that the average person requires 12 weeks and that some people may require as much as 24 weeks. It is worth noting that the Exipure refund policy does reflect this recommendation, which is not necessarily a common practice. It is also worth noting that you can continue to use Exipure after the six-month period and for as long as you like.

As for how much weight you can expect to lose, it varies from one individual to the next. It also matters whether you approach your Exipure journey passively or actively. You will experience results with a passive approach, but they will not be as great as if you are eating a balanced diet and exercising regularly. If you do so, you can easily lose 1 to 2 pounds each week, which two of our team members were able to achieve. Note that if your goal is to lose more than 50 pounds, then you should plan to use Exipure beyond the six-month milestone. Losing weight any faster than that is generally not safe.

Potential Side Effects

As mentioned, this formula contains only natural plant ingredients. These substances do not undergo chemical processing, and there are no synthetic additives used. The chance that you might experience Exipure side effects is quite low. There is, of course, always the chance that you can have an allergic reaction to one of the plant-based ingredients. Again, such allergies are quite rare, and when they do manifest, symptoms are relatively minor, such as headaches or light nausea. If you experience any potential symptoms, ceases taking this supplement until you can consult with your doctor.

Taking Exipure Alongside Supplements

There is generally no issue with combining two or more dietary supplements, and we did not encounter any Exipure complaints from users that suggested that there may be. However, when combining supplements, it is good practice to determine your total intake of each individual substance. Doing so will allow you to ensure that you are not exceeding the safe daily limit for a particular ingredient.

Ingesting Exipure Alongside Medications

There are no known negative interactions that results from taking Exipure pills alongside other medications. You can take Exipure with over-the-counter medications without concern. If you are taking any prescribed medications, however, then it is a good practice to consult with your physician and pharmacist prior to taking this or any other dietary supplement. Symptoms from interactions are rare. In most cases where there is an issue, it will generally involve blocking absorption of the supplement. That can often be avoided simply by scheduling your doses in order to avoid the conflict.

Customer Reviews

As mentioned in the introduction, it was Exipure user testimonials on social media that drew our attention to this product. We then dug deeper into Exipure customer reviews attempting to focus on those we could associate with verified purchases. At this point, our team members who participated in using Exipure were beginning to see results. That put everything we were doing in a positive light despite the fact that we were not much keen on the brand promoting Trustpilot, which is quite reliable.

Purchasing Exipure: Pricing, Discounts and Shipping

This weight supplement is available exclusively through the Exipure sales page. The standard price per-bottle is $59 plus shipping and handling. If you purchase a three-month supply, the price per bottle is $49 plus shipping and handling. If you purchase a six-month supply, the price per bottle is $39, and all shipping and handling fees are waived. Standard shipping costs are $9.95 per order. International shipping costs will depend on the destination and a number of other factors. Note that all bulk purchases—either three or six bottles—come with free gifts discussed in the next sections.

How much should you purchase for your initial order? We recommend a bulk purchase for the savings, and while we tend to go with the middle-tier options, we advise the six-bottle package in this case. The reasons are that if Exipure works for you, you absolutely will want to continue taking it for at least six months, and the Exipure brand offers a 180-day refund policy that eliminates most of your risk.

Free Exipure Bonuses

If you order three bottles or six bottles of Exipure, the company will include two free books with your order. These are both physical books that are included in the box with your Exipure bottles. We thought this was a nice touch since most of these companies just gift e-books that you download.

Bonus #1: 1-Day Kickstart Detox

While detoxing is not essential to weight loss, it can help by flushing toxins and improving absorption. This book provides recipes for 20 15-second tea recipes that you can use on a daily basis to detox. Better yet, all of these recipes involve mundane ingredients that you probably already have in your kitchen.

Bonus #2: Renew You

The focus with this book is mental health. Often, some of the greatest challenges that we face when losing weight are stress, a bad mood, a lack of motivation and so forth. This book provides simple strategies that you can begin using right way to help reduce anxiety and boost confidence.

What is the Exipure Wellness Box?

The Exipure Wellness Box is collection of additional supplements than can be taken alongside Exipure or even after you stop taking it. The contents include:

• MCT Oil Pure helps you maintain weight loss.

• Ultragen Collagen Complex improves skin health.

• Immune Boost contains antioxidants for their immune-boosting effects.

• Biobalance Probiotics helps improve digestion through a balanced gut microbiome.

• Deep Sleep 20 is a traditional medicine mix designed to help you sleep faster and better.

Note: As far as we can tell, the Exipure Wellness Box is no longer available. We did contact Exipure customer support to see if it would be available again but received a noncommittal response.

Exipure Refund Policy

As with almost all supplements sold through the ClickBank platform, Exipure is sold with a money-back guarantee. In fact, the Exipure team offers one of the best refund policies because it gives you a 180-day window. The company asserts that most users will see results within two to three months but that it may take up to five to six months for some, and it stands behind that with a six-month refund policy.

The timer on your six-month window begins when the purchase is finalized, therefore we recommend the 22-week mark at the point at which you should make a decision. If you do decide to request a refund, everything is handled through ClickBank, which is one of the largest online retailers in the world.

Access your order number through the ClickBank system. Request a refund. Customer support will provide you a return merchandise authorization. You will print out an RMA label that you will attach to the package that you use to return all used and unused bottles of Exipure. Once those bottles arrive at the ClickBank return center, you will receive a full refund within five business days. Note that the refund covers the full purchase price of the order but not any of the shipping costs that you incurred.

Final Thoughts and Verdict on Exipure

Our Exipure review was a fun and rewarding experience. We have tested many fat busters over the years, and being positive about these products in the end is not the norm. Our group include two middle-aged people—a man and a woman—who are in reasonably good shape but had stubborn belly fat and a somewhat younger man who wanted to lose about 30 pounds. All three of them experienced significant success, and while the heavier individual is still continuing his journey, he has lost 15 pounds and looks tremendous compared to how he did when our project began.

There are no guarantees. We did interview verified customers who had little to no success with the project. While they were not the norm, they are notable. Still, when you factor in the 100% money-back guarantee that you have available to you for six weeks, why not take the chance? If a friend or family member is struggling to lose weight, I will absolutely recommend giving Exipure a try.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can Anyone Take the Exipure Supplement?

The Exipure team asserts that the Exipure supplement is appropriate for all people age 18 and up. Exipure is not advised for people younger than 18, and this is a general supplement recommendation due to the lack of clinical research involving young subjects. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should not take Exipure. Women are trying to conceive should consult with their physician. Anyone with preexisting medical conditions should consult with a physician prior to taking any supplements. Likewise, people who are taking medications should consult with their physician and pharmacist.

2. How Long Does It Take to Receive Your Exipure Shipment?

Orders are prepared and shipped within 24 business hours of payment. U.S. addresses within the lower 48 should receive their order within 5-7 days, and many people receive it faster than that. ClickBank ships Exipure internationally, and those orders take 10-16 days. Note that there can be delays due to customs and due to complications arising from the COVID-19. Customers in Alaska, Hawaii and Canada will usually receive their orders faster than international shipments, but there is no estimate.

3. When Should You Expect to See Results From Exipure?

This is a difficult question to answer because it varies from one person to the next. Most people will see results within 60 to 90 days, which is well within the money-back guarantee period. Some people will experience results sooner than that. The Exipure team does recommend using the product for at least six months, and that is within the refund window as well. If you reach the five-month mark and are unsure if Exipure is working for you, you still have that month window in which to get a refund.

4. How Do You Contact Exipure Customer Support?

If you need support for the product itself, then email [email protected] This is the email address you should use if you have questions about the dosage and other aspects of the supplement.

If you require support regarding your order, you should visit clkbank.com. Through the site, you can get help via live chat or through email, and you will have direct access to your order information. This is the method to use if you have questions about a shipping delay or are requesting a refund. If you prefer to speak to a live support specialist, call 1-800-390-6035 in the U.S. or +1 208-345-4245 internationally.

5. Is Exipure Sold Through Online and Brick-and-Mortar Retailers?

No. Exipure is only sold through the manufacturer. It is not sold through physical retail locations like GNC. It is also not sold online through sites like Amazon and eBay. This does keep the price elevated a bit, but it also allows the manufacturer to have strict control over the supply chain.

While you may see what looks like Exipure sold through Amazon and the like, it is not. Note that these products are not sold directly from Amazon but rather through third parties. These products are usually knockoffs that will not be effective and are in some cases damaged product and even dangerous.

