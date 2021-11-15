Fight leads to someone hit with stick

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies respond to a reported assault with a deadly weapon in Castaic Sunday after someone allegedly hit another person with a stick. November 14, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon call in Castaic Sunday after someone hit another person with a stick.

The incident was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on Cambridge Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Miguel Ornelas.

“We got the call from sheriff’s (deputies),” Ornelas said, adding that it was a reported medical response.

Deputies arriving at the scene reportedly found that an altercation had occurred between two adults after their dogs began fighting, resulting in one hitting the other with a stick, according to Sgt. Matt Bangtson of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

No transports were made as a result of the incident and no arrests were made, according to Ornelas and Bangston.

