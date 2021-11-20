Firefighters combat Calgrove brush fires

Firefighters rushed to Calgrove Boulevard after reports of a suspected arsonist who may have started a vegetation fire Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters received a call for a brush fire along the southbound Interstate 5 and south of Calgrove Boulevard at approximately 11:46 a.m.

As of Saturday afternoon, there are two fires, one north and south of where the call was first reported, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Sims. The fires are half-acre with medium fuel, Sim said.

The Fire Department dispatched stations 123 and 124 to help extinguish the fire in addition to a helicopter. There were reports of a possible arsonist, but an investigation is still underway, according to Sims.

California Highway Patrol officers and Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies were also dispatched to the scene.

This is breaking news and update the article as new information becomes available.