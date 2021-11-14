Firefighters extinguish Saugus house fire

By Jose Herrera

Signal Staff Writer

Firefighters rushed to extinguish a fire in a single-unit family dwelling on Saturday afternoon after reports of heavy smoke coming out of the home.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatched multiple engines and an ambulance after reports of a structure fire in the 27500 block of Raindance Place in Saugus at approximately 3:53 p.m.

According to fire officials, there were no reports of injury.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.