Garcia makes donation to SCV Food Pantry

Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, and volunteers deliver food donations to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry in Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Courtesy
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, and volunteers delivered a truckload of food donations to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry in Newhall Saturday.

The donations, which had been collected from across Garcia’s district over the past week, included much-needed food items.

“As prices rise at record rates, far too many families in our community are struggling to put food on the table,” Garcia said in a prepared statement. “During these challenging times, it is critical that we continue to support our local food pantries, which are a lifeline for so many of our seniors and working families. As we approach the holidays, let us be sure to reach out a hand to our neighbors in need.”

Along with the donation to the SCV Food Pantry, Garcia made donations to the Grace Resource Center in the Antelope Valley and the Samaritan Center of Simi Valley.

The food delivery concluded a district-wide food drive that was a part of a series of Saturday of Service events led by Garcia.

Since March, Garcia and his team have held blood and food drives, delivered care packages to local veterans and law enforcement officers, and held multiple community trash pick-up events.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for nearly three years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

