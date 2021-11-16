Helmers Elementary awaits construction of new building

News Release

The Saugus Union School District recently celebrated its groundbreaking of a 24,000-square-foot building at Charles Helmers Elementary.

Superintendent Colleen Hawkins joined Helmers Elementary Principal Michelle Velikorodnyy, along with Saugus district board members and the manager on campus to kick off the construction of the building.

“We are thrilled to have construction underway at Helmers,” Velikorodnyy said in a prepared statement. “It will be a beautiful new modern space in which our 21st-century learners will thrive.”

The new building will feature 12 classrooms, a science lab, a breakout room, restrooms and a new play area. The project will cost the district approximately $14 million.

“We are thrilled to update the Helmers campus by providing permanent classroom building to replace the temporary structures that have taken up much of the campus for many years,” Hawkins said in the statement

The project is to be built with funds from Measure EE, a $148 million bond that was approved by the district’s voters in 2014 to improve district facilities.