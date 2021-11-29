Home Warranty Services: Top options for 2022

What is a home warranty service?

A home warranty is a plan that covers the charge of repairing the mechanical systems and appliances after a breakdown or technical failure. It is important to note that home warranties do not work like insurance plans. Home warranties should be considered as a discount option for the maintenance of home appliances.

The best home warranty service providers offer a lot of options for their customers. These companies have been working actively online to provide a seamless user experience. They have made it relatively more accessible for consumers to know about each plan and all of the service details. Now, users can look at the prices, timings, items covered, and a lot more right from the websites of these companies.

For your ease, we have enlisted below some of the top home warranty providing companies. Here are our top four picks for 2022.

AFC Home Club

Complete Care Home Warranty

American Residential Warranty

Landmark Home Warranty

AFC Home Club

AFC Home Club is one of the best home warranty provider companies. They are very flexible and reliable to work with. Moreover, they give you the option to select your desired and skilled technicians every time you need one. They offer low service charges for their valuable customers. It has been found that they have a great selection of plans and add-ons for home warranties in the following year. However, it is essential to note that their turnaround time for a reported claim ranges from two to four days. Moreover, they do not let users see the pricing details before entering their personal information on the website.

Complete Care Home Warranty

With over 30 years of experience, Complete Care Home Warranty provides pretty affordable and reliable services to their warranty holders. They offer the option to replace the appliances if repairing and maintenance do not work. Moreover, they serve the calls and complaints of customers 24/7, 365 days a week. They offer a variety of plans that cover HVAC systems, plumbing, washing machines, and many other electrical appliances. Their consumer reviews show that they are one of the best in the business. Complete Care Home warranty can be your best warranty plan.

American Residential Warranty

With an A+ rating by Better Business Bureau, American Residential Warranty offers nation comprehensive home warranty services. American Residential Warranty is considered as one of the most transparent companies about its rates, schedules, and low charge plans. Moreover, they also offer you the option to get your appliances and systems repaired and maintained by your desired technicians or contractors. However, it is essential to note that they provide lower annual limits for some of the systems and appliances.

Landmark Home Warranty

Landmark Home Warranty is considered one of the best companies for residential warranties. It offers a transparent pricing structure along with optional coverage for guest homes and flexible payment systems. However, their services are limited to six states only. Moreover, they do not offer anything like an “Appliance only plan”.