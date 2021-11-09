Identifying the Most Hazardous Times and Days to be Driving

Driving is a risky business no matter what time of day you decide to take the car out. Obviously, rush hours are going to be more dangerous than mid-morning or mid-afternoon, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be any less vigilant. After all, your next traffic accident could be right around the corner. Some of these accidents will cause serious injury while others will sadly be fatal.

If you’re harmed in an auto accident that wasn’t your fault, one thing is for certain. You’re going to require the expertise of a reputable attorney who can get you the financial compensation you deserve so that you can heal without having to worry about money.

Says the Barnes Firm, a Los Angeles personal injury lawyer, some accidents like fenders benders that cause a bruise or minor bump aren’t worth hiring a car accident personal injury attorney since, in the end, if will cost more than you’ll get out of it. But then there are more serious car accidents that will always require the legal assistance of a law firm that can ensure all losses are covered.

That said, safety is key when driving if you wish to avoid accidents, both minor or major, completely. According to recent article, if you’re like most drivers, you can get a real sense of precisely when it’s not all that safe to be on the road. New Year’s Eve, Memorial Day Weekend, July 4th, and of course, the morning and evening stressful commutes, especially during bad weather, might immediately come to mind.

But have you ever considered when exactly the most hazardous driving times and days are, statistically speaking? Back in 2016, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA; www.nhtsa.gov)compiled some very interesting data on the subject so that you can be much more informed and therefore, safe.

Most Hazardous Daily Drive Times

Based on the compiled stats, the most dangerous driving time of day is said to be between 4pm and 7pm. How do we know this? In 2016, over 6,200 people perished in motor vehicle accidents during those “time zone-adjusted hours,” out of a sum total of more than 37,000 fatalities in the U.S. alone (a stunning statistic for those of you afraid to board a commercial flight).

The hours between 4pm to 7pm is the peak time when working commuters are racing home. The study also showed that the second deadliest time for drivers is 7pm to 10pm. This came as a surprise because the researchers fully expected the morning commute hours between 7am to 10am to be tops on their list of the dangerous times to drive. But these hours presented a “comparatively low number of fatalities.”

Traffic safety experts state that the large disparity between the morning and evening “rush hour” deaths is due, in part, to the following:

–People are more likely to be in a rush to get home than they are to go to work.

–Workers are often frustrated when leaving their job.

–Drivers are distracted with voicemails, texting, and/or tuning in their infotainment systems.

–Driver impairment due to taking drugs and/or consuming alcohol.

Worst Days of the Week for Vehicular Accident Deaths

When the weekends arrive, so does all the craziness on the roads. This is especially true for late night. Statistic show that the worst days of the weeks for fatalities due to traffic accidents were Saturdays with about 7,000 deaths. This is followed by Fridays which posted a death toll of just shy of 5,900.

Saturday nights from 10pm until Sunday mornings at 4am are the most hazardous weekend periods to be on the roads. Tuesdays turned out to be the safest.

Researchers assigned to the 2016 study also concluded the following:

–There are almost always more vehicles on the roads from Friday through Sunday. This is especially true during the summer months.

–Drivers are often far more reckless and careless on the weekends.

–Drivers tend to use drugs and alcohol on the weekends.

Some Driving Safety Tips

It should be noted that out of 37,748 fatalities in the U.S. during 2016, alcohol and drugs were a contributing factor in almost 11,000 deaths. Failure to wear a seatbelt caused around 10,500 fatalities, while speeding caused another 10,000+ deaths. Distracted driving contributed to almost 3,500 vehicular deaths, while another 400,000+ drivers were injured due to not paying attention to the road.

So, what can you do to stay safe when driving during the most hazardous days and times?

–Drive defensively. Full stop.

–Limit any driving distractions.

–Pay attention and obey all traffic signs and laws.

–Always wear your seatbelt. This goes for passengers seated in back.

–Don’t drive drunk.

–If drinking or using drugs, appoint a designated driver.