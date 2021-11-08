Instant Knockout Review & Results-Dosage, Side Effects, Before and After

I decided to give the Instant Knockout fat burner from Instant Knockout.com a try to see if I could burn some fat.

After 4 months of using Testo Fuel I was feeling pretty jacked.

I’d made some nice muscle gains and felt better than I did when I was 21.

But after 4 months of all that working out and eating I thought it was about time to try and strip away some fat to improve my appearance and let the muscle shine through.

The same company that make Testo Fuel also make Instant Knockout and because I knew they made products that work I thought I’d give them a try.

So I ordered 2 bottles and they were with me a couple of days after ordering.

My goal was to strip away as much fat as possible so that so that I could look muscular/ripped.

With no time to lose I started taking them the same day they arrived.

So I popped 4 pills and went to the gym.

Within 10 minutes of taking them I was full of energy.

I was sitting in my car on the way to the gym tapping my fingers on the steering wheel because I just couldn’t sit still.

Just like with Testo Fuel I was amazed at how fast I could feel Instant Knockout working.

When I got to the gym I had a pretty intense workout and I felt like I started to sweat quicker which was nice because unless I get a good sweat going I don’t really feel like I’m pushing myself hard enough.

After completing day one of Shortcut to Shred I went and did some cardio.

I just ran on the treadmill for 20 minutes at 5 mph.

I have always hated cardio but I still had so much energy from the Instant Knockout that it just felt right.

When you’re cutting fat it’s a great idea to do a resistance workout followed by some cardio.

I had read all kinds of stories from people saying how much they hate the cutting phase because it leaves them tired and with no energy.

But after a week of cutting with Instant Knockout I didn’t feel tired at all.

I had plenty of energy to get through my workout and then some even though I was on a 750 calorie per day deficit.

You’d think I would be a wreck but I was totally killing my workouts and I felt great.

I really gave it everything I had in the gym.

I had a vision of how good it would feel when I’d gotten rid of all the fat and could see my abs.

I could start wearing nice clothes again and going out more.

I wasn’t going to let anything get in the way of that vision and I really feel like Instant Knockout was helping me reach my goal.

Because after just a week I stepped on the scaled and had lost over 5 pounds and when I looked in the mirror I started to see more definition in my body.

I wanted to reach my goal of looking ripped within 2 months but my hard work in the gym combined with the Instant Knockout fat burner helped me reach my goal much sooner..

It was so much fun waking up every morning and looking in the mirror to see that I was looking more leaner and ripped every day that went by.

My Instant Knockout before and after photos..

I used the Testo Fuel testosterone booster for 4 months which helped transform my workouts and helped me build muscle and get strong.

Then I used the Instant Knockout fat burner for a month to strip away all the fat.

I bought 2 bottles but all I needed was one bottle and a handful of pills from the second.

But it’s cool because now I’ve got some left over for next time.

Oh yeah and getting in shape was the best thing I ever did for myself.

It was so worth the effort.

I can wear nice clothes again and socialize more because my confidence has grown.

I’m getting more attention from women which is a lot of fun.

And I just feel so much healthier and happier.

So if you're looking for a really powerful fat burner to help you strip away fat then you should definitely try Instant Knockout from their website here.

My Instant Knockout Results

So, you’ve seen my before and after photos now I just want to talk a little bit more about my results and what these pills have done for me.

Faster fat burning – For a start they made burning fat easy. I was expecting to have to cut for 2-3 months before I reached my goal but I did it in just over 1 month.

Appetite suppression – It helped suppress my appetite so I never felt hungry or got any cravings even though I was super low on calories and carbs.

More Energy – It gave me the energy I needed to crush my workouts and push extra hard to burn those extra calories.

I should have been feeling tired and worn out from not eating and working out so much but I felt energetic and fresh.

Focus – I felt more focused and alert while I too. No brain fog or afternoon slumps, just a nice clear-headed focus.

Instant Knockout Reviews

What Is It?

The Instant Knockout supplement is a fat burner for guys and gals who would like to turn their bodies into a fat burning machine and get a little help with their calorie deficit.

We all know that to lose weight we need to reduce out calories and we all know that this sucks!

Calorie deficits leave us feeling tired, lethargic, hungry and cranky.

But the Instant Knockout fat burner makes losing weight a breeze because even though you’re low on calories you’ll feel energetic, full and focused.

You won’t feel like you’re on a calories deficit yet you’ll be churning through fat like there’s no tomorrow.

With over a million bottles sold the Instant Knockout is now one of the bestselling and best rated fat burners available for sale.

Everyone from pro athletes like these guys to the average joe just trying to burn some belly fat are now using this supplement to burn fat and improve their appearance.

It’s no joke and it works!

How do you use it?

There’s lots of ways you can use it amd you need to try and figure out the best way for you.

Personally, I quite like to do this;

1 in the morning.

2 before working out.

1 an hour or so after working out.

Now that I’ve reached my fat loss goals I take 2 per day before my work out for the energy boost and it helps to keep fat under control so I can stay lean and ripped all year round.

Instant Knockout Ingredients List

To find out why this supplement works so well I went through every ingredient on the list and looked them up.

If you have a minute then here’s what they all do and why they were added to the Instant Knockout fat burner.

Caffeine Anhydrous (300mg) – The anhydrous form of caffeine means it has been stripped of all impurities and unnecessary parts meaning it is simply pure caffeine.

According to this article about caffeine on Examine.com 200mg+ is effective at burning fat especially if taken 20 minutes before a workout.

Caffeine is a stimulant which is why I don’t recommend taking Instant Knockout too late in the afternoon unless you’re going to do a really intense workout to burn through all the caffeine.

Green Tea Extract (500mg) – According to this awesome article about green tea it’s a magical ingredient.

It’s full of what’s called EGCG which is proven to boost your metabolism.

A faster metabolism means you will burn calories and fat at a faster rate!

Another benefit for fat burning is that it releases a hormone called norepinephrine which tells your body to start burning more fat for fuel instead of carbohydrates.

Green tea is also a mild stimulant so it’ll help boost your workouts as well as being full of healthy antioxidants.

Cayenne Pepper (100mg) – It’s full of this stuff called capsaicin which helps to raise your internal temperature slightly.

Don’t worry, you won’t feel super hot or anything but a process called thermogenic burn will start to take place.

Because your body is a slightly hotter it will burn more calories at about 10-15% faster!

According to this study by the Physical Activity Sciences Laboratory at Laval University capsaicin helps to reduce your appetite so that you eat less.

And this study shows that capsaicin is helpful at improving blood flow and increasing your metabolism.

Therefore, Instant Knockout is a powerful appetite suppressant too.

Glucomannan (1,800mg) – According to the WebMD article on Glucomannan this ingredient is a product of a plant called the konjac plant and is effective for weight loss as well as many other benefits.

Interestingly according to this Authority Nutrition article if you open a capsule of glucomannan powder into a glass of water the water turns to a gel like liquid because it so high in fiber.

This makes it a powerful appetite suppressant because it expands in your stomach and takes up space making you feel full.

This is one of the reasons that the Instant Knockout fat burner is so beneficial when you’re trying to reduce your calories and burn fat because it stops you from feeling hungry and getting cravings.

Vitamin B6 (5cmg) – This special vitamin helps your body break down food more efficiently and convert it into energy so even though you’re eating less and working out hard you’ll still have energy.

Vitamin B12 (10mcg) – According to the National Institutes of Health article on vitamin b12 this vitamin also helps to converts more food into energy and it also increases the rate of protein synthesis meaning which will help minimize muscle breakdown and loss when you’re trying to burn fat and lose weight.

One problem that a lot of guys have when they go on their cutting phase is that they lose muscle and strength.

Vitamin B12 has been added to the Instant Knockout fat burner to reduce muscle loss so all you burn is that nasty fat!

GTF Chromium (100mcg) – Chromium helps to regulate your blood sugar levels according to the NIH so you’ll feel a nice clean energy throughout the day.

Also, chromium helps boost GH which will help improve your physique.

Zinc (10mg) – A study on zinc conducted in 1993 by the Department of Clinical Methodology showed that the majority of obese people tend to have low levels of zinc.

Supplementing with zinc will help your body to metabolize and convert more food into energy so that you feel more energetic and burn through fat faster.

It also helps to increase testosterone levels which comes with many benefits such as being able to burn fat and build muscle faster.

Perfect for when you’re trying to burn fat and retain muscle.

Piperine (10mg) – Most commonly found in black pepper, Piperine according to this WebMD article and this NIH article can actually block new fat cells from forming.

Green Coffee Bean (100mg) – These are raw coffee beans before they roasted. They’re full of chlorogenic acid which helps to stabilize blood sugar levels and the National Institute of Health article says that green coffee beans are effective at;

Suppressing appetite.

Burning abdominal fat.

Reducing BMI.

One study showed that a group of people who supplemented with green coffee beans reduced their body fat % by a total of 5.7% whereas the group who took a placebo saw no fat loss.

Conclusion about the ingredients list: Now that I’ve researched every ingredient and found out what they do I completely understand why the Instant Knockout fat burner works as good as it does.

When these ingredients are combined they will help to stop new fat cells forming, burn fat faster, increase energy levels, suppress appetite and even increase testosterone levels.

This is a powerful supplement!

The Instant Knockout FAQs

This product has now become one of the most popular fat burners in the world so there’s a lot of questions about it.

I’ve done my best to answer a few of the most common ones below.

What side effects are there? Some people find it makes them a bit jittery, if this happens then take less in future.

And if you take it too late in the evening then it may disrupt your sleep because it contains stimulants.

Apart from that I have not noticed any negative side effects and after checking through the ingredients there’s nothing harmful in there.

When will I feel the effects? Very quickly! The caffeine in there makes for a great instant energy boost that will last for a few hours.

However, the other ingredients may take a while to kick in, so expect to become a full fat burning machine within a week, but you’ll start feeling it right away.

Should I still take a pre-workout? Try taking 2 Instant Knockout capsules before your workout and see how you feel. You probably won’t need to use a pre-workout while you’re using this stuff as it’s powerful on its own.

Will I burn muscle? The Vitamin B12 helps to increase protein synthesis and prevent muscle breakdown and the norepinephrine in the green tea extract helps your body to burn more fat for fuel which keeps muscle breakdown to a minimum and turns fat burning up to the max.

Can women use it? Yes, I know there are plenty of women using it to burn fat too. There’s an entire page on the official website just for women here.

How long will it take to burn off 10lbs? You can easily burn off 10lbs in 3-4 weeks if you reduce your calories and workout every day with the Instant Fat burner.

Do I still need to diet? Absolutely, losing weight is all about calories in vs calories out. This supplement is powerful but if you continue to eat more than you burn off then you won’t lose weight.

This supplement just makes it easier by reducing your appetite, increasing your energy and boosting the rate at which you burn fat.

How do you take them? You’re supposed to take 4 per day. One way of taking them is to take one when you wake up, 2 before your workout and then 1 after your workout.

I know that some people are making their supply last longer because they find that they’re getting great results just taking 2 per day before their workout.

Will this disrupt my sleep? It does contain stimulants from the caffeine so there’s a good chance it may prevent you from getting to sleep easily.

If you do a solid workout after taking it in the evening then you may still be able to tire yourself out enough to go to sleep though.

Is there a guarantee? Yes they have a 90 day money back guarantee.

There are a couple more FAQs posted here on the official website and if you have any other Qs then ask here and I’ll answer.

The Pros and Cons

Here are some of the pros and cons to look out for..

Cons

Sleep Disruption – It may disrupt your sleep if you take it too late in the evening.

Jitters – Some people may find the caffeine makes them jittery. If this happens then take less capsules in future.

Thirst – I can’t say for sure if it was because of these pills but I found myself getting dry mouth quite often and had to drink lots of water.

Pros

Burn fat – The Instant Knockout is a fat burner. It helps your body to start burning more fat for fuel. With this supplement you will burn fat 2-3 times faster than without it.

You will be amazed at how fast it works. Every day you wake up you’ll look down at your body and be like “damn, I’m looking better every day.”

Retain muscle – The last thing we want when we’re trying to burn off fat is to burn muscle too.

Many guys do find that when they reduce their calories and try to burn fat they also lose strength and burn muscle too but this supplement will help you retain your muscle and strength and only burn fat.

Energy booster – The ingredients within the Instant Knockout fat burner help your body to convert more food into energy and stabilize your blood sugar levels so even though you’re low on calories you will get a nice clean energy throughout the day so you’ll lose weight without even feeling like you’re on a calorie deficit.

Appetite suppressant – The glucomannan is a magical little ingredient that is so high in fiber that it expands within your stomach making you feel full for several hours after taking the capsules.

This is why when you take the Instant Knockout fat burner you feel 10 times less hungry which makes it so much easier to stick to your calorie deficit.

Safe and cheap – It’s safe to consume and for what it does I feel like the price is very fair.

You can even make it last longer if you only take 2 capsules per day and it comes with a 90-day money back guarantee which is cool too.

Working Out vs Not Working Out

Not working out: You can use the Instant Knockout fat burner to lose weight by just reducing your calories.

The appetite suppressant will help you eat less and because it helps your burn more fat for fuel you’ll burn fat faster.

Working out: I love to work out and this fat burner makes getting your workouts done a breeze.

One workout you may want to consider is the BodyBeast program and there are some good programs on BodyBuilding.com like the Shortcut To Shred which is a popular one.

I like to combine resistance workouts with cardio. I do a 10 minute run on the treadmill followed by a resistance workout then I do another 20 minute run.

When you combine a work out like this with the Instant Knockout fat burner you will be shocked at how fast you burn fat!

Intermittent Fasting With Instant Knockout

Here’s a routine that a reader called Joe has been doing to help burn fat fast;

Joe here, I just want to start off by saying that I love the Instant Knockout, it’s by far the best supplement I’ve ever tried.

I combine it with intermittent fasting and the fat has been MELTING off.

Here’s my simple system Cardarine I’ve been doing for the last 6 weeks and have burned off over 20lbs;

I eat dinner at 7pm and don’t eat anything for the rest of the evening.

When I wake up at 6am I take 1 capsule which keeps me energized and feeling full.

By 10:45am I’ve been up 4 hours and 45 minutes and still haven’t eaten anything yet, by this time I take 2 Instant Knockout capsules.

I work out at 11am until 11:45 on an empty stomach fueled by this supplement.

I then eat breakfast at 12:30 and have my last i.k capsule at about 3:30 instead of lunch and then I have dinner at 7pm.

Repeat the process from step 1.

I also track my calories with MyFitnessPal like a lot of you guys and I eat 500-1,000 calories less per day than maintenance.

Guys if you’re looking for a way to burn fat faster than you ever thought possible then this is it.

So that’s Joes system and I must agree with his last line, I think his system of combining intermittent fasting with the Instant Knockout fat burner is the fastest way of getting rid of fat other than liposuction!

You don’t need to do I.F or even exercise to lose weight but it all helps speed up the process.

Tracking Calories + Diet

If you want to burn fat so that you can look great then it’s vital that you keep track of your calories consumed and how many you’re burning off.

When it comes to diet I also recommend a low carb diet. While you’re cutting try to keep your carb intake below 20% and get 0.8-1gram of protein per Lb. you weigh per day.

And for tracking how many calories you are burning off I recommend getting a FitBit watch.

You just strap it on and it will track how many calories you’re burning off.

Then to lose weight I recommend reducing your calories by 750 per day.

So, if the FitBit watch tracks that you’ve burned off 2,500 calories today then tomorrow eat 1,750.

When you combine a low carb diet, with a calorie deficit and the Instant Knockout fat burner then amazing changes will happen!

Why Buy The Instant Knockout Fat Burner?

Because it works! It may not be the cheapest fat burner available online but it’s certainly the best.

You’ll feel it working right away and after a few days when all the ingredients have had a chance to build up you’ll find that fat just melts off your body.

Burning fat used to be a horrible process of cutting calories and feeling tired and hungry but the Instant Knockout fat burner makes it easy.

And because you’ll reach your fat loss goals up to 3 times faster you don’t need to cut for as long.

So, if you want to burn fat 3x times faster and get in the best shape of your life then just buy the Instant Knockout pills from the official website, you won’t regret it.

