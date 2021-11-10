Is Exipure a Real Tropical Weight Loss Loophole? Crucial Update

Here’s what to know before buying this exclusive weight loss supplement that every consumer should know about this science-based, research-backed formula that targets the newly found cause of obesity, low brown fat levels.

According to the makers of Exipure, taking it daily can help support you through your weight loss journey. But what is this blend of eight nutrients and plants? Does it work? What does science say?

Keep reading this review to learn what you need to know about this exclusively online weight loss formula.

What is Exipure?

Exipure is a weight loss formula recently released online targeting stubborn belly fat. The makers of Exipure claim that brown adipose tissue (BAT) levels are responsible for belly fat, which their product is targeting. High BAT levels burn calories 300x faster, making you leaner and healthier. People with lower levels tend to be obese and struggle with losing weight, especially around the midsection.

Because it burns fat at such a high rate, it usually naturally decreases the number of calories you eat daily because your body is already getting the energy it needs. With that in mind, they claim to be the only product globally to have this unique blend of eight exotic plants and nutrients designed to target your BAT levels.

How Does It Work?

Exipure uses eight key ingredients to target stubborn belly fat through your brown adipose tissue (BAT) levels in your body. BAT is the key to having what could essentially be considered a fat-burning factory in your body. Research has increasingly leaned into targeting BAT for specific kinds of weight loss. Studies show it burns calories 300 times faster than other types of fat cells while helping you maintain a caloric deficit.

The makers of Exipure explain:

“Exipure is unlike anything you’ve ever tried or experienced in your life before. It is the only product in the world with a proprietary blend of 8 exotic nutrients and plants designed to target soft brown adipose tissue (BAT) levels, the newfound root cause of your unexplained weight gain.”

Raising your BAT levels even slightly can have a considerable benefit in stubborn weight loss and calorie burning. This also means a boost in energy levels.

Exipure doesn’t just want to help you lose weight; it wants to increase your metabolism long-term, boost your energy, and help you live a healthier life.

What is BAT Exactly?

According to the Mayo Clinic, BAT (or brown adipose tissue) is a type known as brown fat that becomes activated when cold. It produces heat specifically to help your body maintain its temperature in the cold.

It differs from regular body fat in that it contains more mitochondria, the engine within cells. They produce significantly more energy because of this, thereby producing more heat and keeping your vital organs warm in cold temperatures. This process burns more calories as a result and is why Exipure works.

How Much Weight Can You Lose with Exipure?

According to Exipure.com, significant weight loss is possible with this product, with testimonials saying:

“Lauren claims to have lost 35lbs and had a boost in energy level while feeling less anxious and self-conscious. Now she ventures out more and lives life to the fullest.”

“Zach claims to have lost 26lbs, leaving him feeling fitter, happier, and with more energy, in his 40s than he did in all of his 30s. He is not even done losing weight.”

“Cassie claims to have lost 40lbs “in no time” and a total of 4 dress sizes. She is still losing weight.”

The makers of Exipure say their formula is a “5-second exotic hack that lost 59lbs of fat” and was created based on a “tropical loophole” that “dissolves fat overnight.” Daily taking of Exipure can help with significant weight loss in short periods.

Ingredients

Their unique blend of eight plant extracts and herbs that aim to raise the level of BAT in your body also supports brain health and reduces stress. Their active ingredients include popular and less known ones such as:

Perilla: Perilla frutescens, Perilla boosts brown adipose tissue, supports your brain health, and supports healthy cholesterol levels.

Holy Basil: Holy basil reduces stress, supports brain health, and increases brown adipose tissue.

White Korean Ginseng: also known as Panax ginseng, white Korean ginseng supports a healthy immune system, lessens oxidative stress, increases brown adipose tissues, and more.

Amur Cork Bark: Amur Cork Bark eases digestion and bloating problems, supports healthy liver and heart function, and may boost brown adipose tissue.

Quercetin: prized for its antioxidant benefits, Quercetin improves blood pressure, rejuvenates aging cells, boosts brown adipose tissues, and has also been linked by several small studies to weight loss.

Oleuropein: Oleuropein is a natural compound found in olive oil and is one of the reasons the Mediterranean diet is credited as a heart-healthy and low BMI diet. Studies have shown this compound supports artery health, helps a healthy cholesterol lifestyle, and increases brown adipose tissue.

Propolis: this concentrated bee extract contains over three hundred antioxidants and has been known to help support brown fat production via thermogenesis.

Scientific Evidence for Exipure

A 2004 study had researchers analyze brown adipose tissue (BAT). It showed BAT led to the combustion of fats and sugars within mitochondria. In other words, you burn fat and calories while eating, which helps you lose weight from two angles.

A 2014 study, about a decade later, found that ginseng may influence microbiota and obesity levels. There were significant differences in gut health and weight loss after 8 weeks of taking ginseng compared to the control group.

A 2017 study where researchers reviewed dozens of studies on holy basil found some evidence suggesting it could lead to positive changes in BMI and weight. Also known as tulsi, it’s been used for centuries in Siddha and Ayurvedic medicine.

Exipure Pricing and Refund Policy

Exipure is $59 per bottle on the official Exipure website Exipure.com, and that price decreases the more bottles you buy at one time.

The price breaks down as follows on Exipure official website:

1 Bottle: $59 + $9.95 Shipping

3 Bottles: $147 + $9.95 Shipping (Includes 2 Bonus eBooks)

$147 + $9.95 Shipping (Includes 2 Bonus eBooks) 6 Bottles: $234 + Free Shipping (Includes 2 Bonus eBooks)

Every bottle has 30 capsules, and it’s to be taken once a day.

Luckily, Exipure also has a generous 180-day money-back guarantee. If you’re at all unsatisfied with your results, you’re entitled to a complete refund. Just contact customer service within 190 days to receive a refund.

Exipure Refund Policy

Exipure is backed by a 180-day money-back guarantee.

If you’re unsatisfied with the results of Exipure, or if you did not lose a significant amount of weight in a short period while taking Exipure, then you are entitled to a complete refund with no questions asked.

Contact Exipure’s customer service team within 180 days.

The Wellness Box

If you do like the original Exipure, you may also appreciate the Exipure Wellness Box, which includes five supplements that boost your immune system, lose weight, and help you sleep better. It includes:

MCT Oil Pure: MCT Oil Pure has 2,000mg of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) per serving which helps control hunger and burn fat 5-10x faster.

Immune Boost: Exipure’s Immune Boost has 1,200mg of a proprietary formula, including echinacea which helps support immunity.

Biobalance Probiotics: Exipure’s Bio balance Probiotics have 20 billion colony forming units (CFUs) of probiotic bacteria to help maintain a healthy gut and digestion.

Ultra Collagen Complex: The Exipure Ultra Collagen Complex contains a powdered hydrolyzed collagen peptide to help rebuild lost collagen in the skin and anti-aging benefits.

Deep Sleep 20: Deep Sleep 20 contains melatonin, goji, lemon balm, ashwagandha, passionflower, and more. It is recommended you take this 30 minutes before bed.

Exipure claims you can lose an extra 3 pounds per week using all the supplements in their Wellness Box than you could with just exipure alone. And it’s not even the only thing they offer! Check out their website for an overview on more of Exipure’s products.

The Final Word

It’s important to remember that Exipure is exclusively online through Exipure.com. If you see it somewhere else, then it is only an imitation. This weight loss formula is a targeted supplement meant to increase your BAT, make it burn up to 300x the calories, and act as a sort of shortcut to losing weight on top of a more healthy lifestyle. And with such a generous refund policy, Exipure could be an excellent choice for anyone looking to jumpstart their weight loss journey. To learn more about this supplement, visit the Exipure website for more information.