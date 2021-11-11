Legal deer shooting in Sand Canyon sparks residents‘ concern

Sand Canyon residents expressed concerns after a man legally shot and killed a deer in the area on Saturday.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the incident near Warm Springs Road. However, no arrests were made after an investigation concluded that the man was hunting within legal grounds with the proper hunting license, according to station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

Residents who had been hosting a gathering during Saturday’s incident reported they’d seen the hunter on an unfenced and unmarked private property within the forest lands that’s been for sale for some time, according to Ruthann Levison, communications director and president of the Sand Canyon Community Association.

Following the incident, Levison emailed residents as a reminder and warning that, while not frequent, hunting does occur and is allowed in areas of the Angeles National Forest near some properties in the area.

ANF land is listed as a “Zone D-11,” which, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, contains a mixture of both public and private lands, with deer hunting allowed on private property with written permission during hunting season. However, hunting must be further than 150 yards from any residences.

Bordering the ANF also mean the area is sometimes visited by native wildlife, such as deer, mountain lions, coyotes and an occasional bear, Levison noted.