Man accused of attacking 70-year-old jogger returns to court

By Caleb Lunetta

Signal Senior Staff Writer

A man accused of attacking a jogger on a Santa Clarita bike path in September 2017 returned to court on Thursday, receiving a future court date to appear.

Colton Ford, a 33-year-old transient at the time of his arrest, is accused of attacking the victim, a 70-year-old woman, after 8:20 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2017, while she was jogging on the bike path in Valencia near the post office on McBean Parkway.

Ford was ordered to return to court once again on Dec. 16 for a pretrial hearing. A pretrial hearing involves the judge, prosecution and defense convening in order to present evidence, documents and/or any other relevant materials/matters before the trial begins.

Ford has been charged on one count of willful, deliberate and premeditated attempted murder with an allegation that the defendant inflicted great bodily injury upon a victim 70 years of age or older.

He was released on bond on Sept. 7 of this year.