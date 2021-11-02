Man alleged to have beaten 72-year-old mother arrested

A 50-year-old Canyon Country man alleged to have beaten his 72-year-old mother was arrested by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies on Friday.

The arrest stems from a family disturbance call law enforcement personnel received on the 27300 block of Sierra Highway, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It was reported a male and female were arguing at the location,” said Arriaga. “Upon arrival, deputies learned during a verbal argument, the victim, who is 72 years old, was physically assaulted by her son.”

The woman reportedly sustained minor injuries during the alleged assault, but declined medical attention, Arriaga said.

The victim’s son was ultimately arrested on suspicion of elder abuse and held in lieu of $20,000 bail.