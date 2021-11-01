Man arrested after allegedly shooting himself in the leg

A man was arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm in public after reportedly shooting himself in the leg in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday.

Although the initial report for the incident had not yet been filed as of Monday morning, Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said that the arrest stems from deputies responding to a report of a gunshot victim on the 24900 block of Constitution Avenue.

“Upon arrival, deputies identified a male with a gunshot wound to his leg,” said Arriaga. “The male appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. During investigation, deputies learned the incident was the result of an accidental discharge.”

A firearm was reportedly recovered from the area and the suspect, a 20-year-old Van Nuys man, was arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm in public, according to Arriaga.

“He was additionally charged with felony vandalism after he kicked out the window to the patrol vehicle while detained in the back seat,” said Arriaga. “No additional suspects remain outstanding; the investigation is still ongoing.”

He was booked shortly after the initial incident at the SCV Sheriff’s Station at approximately 4 a.m. and held in lieu of $35,000 bail.