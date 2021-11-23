Man found dead behind Schooner’s identified

A man whose body was found behind Schooners Bar and Grill was identified by officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office on Monday.

Carlo Martinelli II, 67, a homeless man, was identified as the man found dead on Nov. 13 near 22903 Soledad Canyon Road at approximately 4:33 p.m.

The cause of death, according to the coroner’s office, remains under investigation as of the publication of this story.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies respond to reports of a dead body in the wash along Soledad Canyon Road Saturday. November 13, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Last week, officials at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they did not see at the time any obvious sign of trauma that would be consistent with homicide.

“It’s pending an autopsy; it’s kind of hard to determine until they do that,” Lt. Charles Calderaro, an investigator with the Homicide Bureau, said last week. “So, all we have right now is we’re treating is as a suspicious death investigation, but it hasn’t been ruled a homicide.”

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials received a call from deputies about a medical emergency at Soledad Canyon Road at approximately 4:33 p.m. According to dispatchers, once they arrived, they found a person who was dead on arrival, and there was no transport.