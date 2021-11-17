Missing man found dead off Bouquet Canyon Road, case remains under investigation

The body of a missing man was found Wednesday morning near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and David Way, according to law enforcement personnel.

Officials from Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office confirmed that the body found at the site of an early-morning shooting, near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and David Way, belonged to Steven Taylor, 62, of Valencia.

Taylor was last seen Tuesday around 9:15 a.m. on the 27900 block of Kelly Johnson Parkway, according to detectives with the LASD Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail.

“It’s a report of a gunshot victim,” Supervisor Jeremy Stafford, of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said at the time of the reported shooting. “Sheriffs made the call to Fire at 1:07 a.m.”

At the time of the incident, Fire Department personnel were told to stage nearby while L.A. County Sheriff’s Department personnel cleared the scene.

Ultimately no patients were transported from the scene to the hospital and Lt. David Smith of the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office confirmed Wednesday morning that they had been dispatched to the scene.

Both Taylor’s body and 2008 silver Nissan Frontier pickup were found early Wednesday morning, according to Det. Matthew Pereida, of the LASD Homicide Bureau.

In a “Missing Person” bulletin sent out by LASD officials a few hours before the reported shooting, asking for the public’s assistance in locating him, Taylor was said to suffer from depression and that “his family is concerned for his well-being.”

Law enforcement officials said they could not provide any additional details about the incident as of the publication of this article, citing that it was still an ongoing investigation.

Additional details about the investigation will be added to this story as soon as they become available.