PhenQ GNC Is Not Selling on Amazon What About eBay and Amazon

They’re leaders in the weight loss market and sell millions of products each year. They have 5000 stores in the USA, and have a smaller network of shops elsewhere in the world.

With so many shops, it’s surprising when they don’t stock a particular product. A few months ago, I went in search of a new weight loss supplement I hadn’t tried yet – PhenQ.

My first trip to get hold of PhenQ, was to visit my local GNC. You can imagine my surprise when I discovered they hadn’t even heard of PhenQ!

I had to find out why.

So Why No PhenQ?

This is one of the most popular questions people have about GNC right now. For a shop that wants to “help our customers choose the products that best suit their exact requirements”, it’s a poor show! The staff at my local shop weren’t even aware that PhenQ was a product, perhaps they only train their staff to be experts on what’s instore.

No wonder more and more people are purchasing online these days!

To try and discover why GNC don’t sell PhenQ, I first decided to email GNC directly to ask. Unfortunately, GNC declined to comment on any specific brand being sold in their stores.

Once again, GNC completely failed me!

I also tried to contact PhenQ directly, and got this reply.

“Thanks for contacting us regarding this matter.

We currently sell PhenQ via our online shop only. This allows us to keep price low and to offer our customers the very best customers service, something that might not happen away from our direct control.

We’re also proud to sell PhenQ worldwide, this is something that can only happen via our website.

I hope that answers your question. Please feel free to contact me further if you need assistance.”

Now we’re getting somewhere! By using the PhenQ website directly, you’ll get a better price and customer service. This is something I’ve noticed from health product companies over the past decade. It first started with e-cigarettes being sold “online only” and has spread to other parts of the industry.

With the way GNC treated me during my PhenQ search, I can see why a manufacturer wouldn’t want to sell via them!

What About eBay and Amazon

This is another tricky area for PhenQ, as many sellers on both websites currently offer PhenQ for sale. Unfortunately, there are some serious problems with purchasing PhenQ via eBay or Amazon.

There’s no customer service. You’ll be relying on an eBay seller or Amazon shop owner for support. Our findings showed that most Amazon / eBay shop owners don’t truly understand the products they’re selling.

PhenQ don’t take responsibility for products not sold on their website. When you purchase via an Amazon / eBay shop, you don’t have the guarantee of knowing exactly what you’ve purchased!

Fake reviews. Many Amazon sellers have taken to “fake reviews” to make their shops more profitable. This means that you cannot trust any shops rating or recent reviews. By purchasing online via the official website, you’re getting a guarantee of quality.

Ultimately, you won’t save money by purchasing via eBay or Amazon, plus you won’t be able to benefit from any guarantees or support.

Our advice? Stick with the official channels, the extra support and help you’ll get will be totally worth it in the long run. You’ll also know exactly what you’re taking too, something you can’t guarantee by purchasing through a third party.

PhenQ, My Experience

I’ve been using PhenQ for about 3 months now. I have always suffered with my weight since childhood and even though I eat healthily, I’ve never been truly slim.

What I can say about PhenQ, is that it’s made a difference to my weight.

I’ve lost about 20kg whilst taking PhenQ, following a healthy diet and exercise. Under normal conditions, I would probably struggle to lose 10kg.

I had more energy after a few weeks. I put that energy into extra exercise and gym visits.

I didn’t suffer with shakes or insomnia. Some fat burning supplements work by introducing caffeine into your body, with all the issues that might cause. PhenQ doesn’t do that.

Rock solid customer service. This is where the official online shop wins over eBay and Amazon vendors. You can ask questions about anything from diet advice to health and fitness, all the manufacturers of PhenQ want is to help you lose weight!

It’s worth mentioning, that I did everything to help the PhenQ. I take exercise daily, eat a very healthy diet and have cut a significant amount of sugar out. Even so, I’m pretty sure the PhenQ Gnc helped to take my weight loss to the next level!

How Long Did It Take to See Results?

From my experience, it took a solid 2 months to really start dropping the weight off. It’s hard to describe, yet after 8 weeks it felt like my diet was kicking into a “turbo mode” – just around the point I would expect my weight loss to reach the annoying plateau phase!

With that I’m mind, you’ll have to commit to using the PhenQ for a good few months to get the results you want. I’m happy I stuck with the supplement after three months as it really has made a difference.

Is PhenQ Available Worldwide?

Yes, PhenQ is completely legal worldwide and can be shipped just about anywhere! The customer service department is also available via phone, email and even social media – so wherever you are in the world you’ll be able to get help when you need it.

What Makes Phenq So Effective? Detailed Ingredients

PhenQ is a weight loss supplement that focuses on all the elements that are required to lose weight and stay healthy at the same time. If you need a solution that works from every angle, PhenQ has a power of multiple weight loss supplements in just one pill. It has shown great results on men and women both of any age groups/race/country.

Simply take one PhenQ pill with your breakfast and one with your lunch. Do not exceed the recommended dosage. Each bottle of Phenq has 60 pills packed with:

PhenQ is a proprietary blend which also contains Magnesium Stearate (10mg).

So how actually these ingredients help you lose weight? To start with they stop the production of new fat in your body which means you don’t have to worry about gaining weight. Now we will go into details how each ingredient helps you lose fat and energize your body at the same time.

L-carnitine: This ingredient helps in transforming the fats into energy which also elevates your energy level as well as reduce overall fat percentage in your body.

This ingredient helps in transforming the fats into energy which also elevates your energy level as well as reduce overall fat percentage in your body. Nopal: This ingredient keeps you full for longer and is rich in fiber. This also simply enters into your system. When you cut your food intake, this ingredient makes you consume fewer calories.

This ingredient keeps you full for longer and is rich in fiber. This also simply enters into your system. When you cut your food intake, this ingredient makes you consume fewer calories. Calcium carbonate: This is the core ingredient in PhenQ which help in slowing down your fat production in the body. It helps you maintain a healthy weight and isn’t good for your bones.

This is the core ingredient in PhenQ which help in slowing down your fat production in the body. It helps you maintain a healthy weight and isn’t good for your bones. Caffeine: This is a key ingredient that holds appetite in many weight loss supplements suppressing powers. In other words, this ingredient helps in raising energy as well as helps you feel less hungry.

This is a key ingredient that holds appetite in many weight loss supplements suppressing powers. In other words, this ingredient helps in raising energy as well as helps you feel less hungry. Capsimax powder: This ingredient plays a role in order to intensifying the thermogenesis process in the body. This helps you slim down by turning up the body heat and increasing the thermogenesis with two ingredients which enable you to burn more fat in your body.

This ingredient plays a role in order to intensifying the thermogenesis process in the body. This helps you slim down by turning up the body heat and increasing the thermogenesis with two ingredients which enable you to burn more fat in your body. Chromium picolinate: This ingredient controls appetite in PhenQ and helps your cells take as much sugar as feasible. This means you may experience far less curb and sugar cravings which allow you to lose weight easily. It is an essential natural mineral found in vegetables, meat and wholegrains and helps curb your sugar cravings by controlling your blood-sugar levels.

· You can find some of the ingredients in other weight loss products. The unique blend of these ingredients combined with our secret ingredient has allowed Phenq to generate a more powerful and stronger product that provides you superior outcomes. There are several discount packages available with the most popular option Buy 2 Get 1 Free

· If you are aware of PhenQ benefits and have already experience it, For bulk orders they have this amazing offer Buy 3 and Get 2 Free plus Deal is perfect for stocking up. Buy it right now and save $10 off one bottle. Buy three bottles and get 2 bottles fee along with free Advana Tone.

Are there any side effects of using Phenq?

Ideally, Phenq does not cause any side effect, since it comprises of all natural ingredients, but subsequently each user has a different metabolism and the body’s genetic makeup, it cannot be guaranteed to zero side effects. It is a miracle drug with no side effects that helps reduce the extra flab with minimal effort. It does not cause pain, but lots of gain.

According to our readers they have noticed (These may vary person to person)

Headaches

Nausea

Jitteriness

Anxiety

Digestive problems (bloating, diarrhea, gas, stomach pain, and stomach cramps)

The testimonials you can find online are extraordinarily positive for a dietary supplement. It seems that those who have used this product were generally satisfied with the product. Each ingredient was selected for inclusion based on person’s ability to stimulate his or her body’s metabolism such as trigger thermogenesis (body temperature elevation), and combat drowsiness. Since, its patented formula is composed of all-natural ingredients; the supplement has no negative side effects, whereas manufacturers are willing to offer a 60 day money back guarantee.

Unlike, Phentermine or other prescription diet pills, PhenQ is not associated with any side effects. PhenQ never deprive the sleep but can cause imbalance for your digestion and create any form of addiction or lead to health complications side effects that can occur from taking well known diet pills.Different ingredients were combined in a specific way registered with the formula α-Lacys Reset® name that guarantees a maximum weight loss without dangerous side effects.

There are some facts that a person should be aware of:

The PhenQ should not be taken by people aged less than 18 years.

Pregnant or nursing women should not take this supplement.

Manufacturers also warn that you should consult your doctor before taking this supplement if you are ill or taking any medication.Common side effects of any weight loss supplement may include nausea, digestive tract and nervous system problems (caused by caffeine).Most people who take PhenQ reported no side effects as all the ingredients of the supplement are natural.

Till now, none of the people pinpoints any complaints of harmful side effects whereas customer feedback on the internet proves that people are seeing significant outcomes by using PhenQ. The supplements made with natural ingredients can cause problems. There is a chance of a negative reaction with any formula while PhenQ side effects are real for some users but are not common.

Most of the common digestive issues are caused by medication, food or supplements. These issues are a sign of something serious. Majority people who take PhenQ report no side effects as the supplements ingredients are natural.

Is Phenq Safe?

According to the customers PhenQ is safe to use so far no one has face any major side effects. It appears that PhenQ is safe to take if one follows a proper dosage. Nursing women, pregnant women or minors under the age of 18 should not take PhenQ. Makers of this pill warn people taking medical prescriptions with pre-existing conditions shouldn’t take this diet supplement without consulting with a doctor or a medical health professional.

To Answer Your Question: Is Phenq Safe to use?

Yes!! If you follow prescribed dosage its completely safe to use Phenq

PhenQ is a little cheaper than Phen375, but it has the same benefits that Phen375 has. This pill has a proven record of targeting excess pounds and consists of evidence to be a safe weight loss supplement. In contrast, PhenQ offer their customers 67 day guarantee and requires much less proof of customer dissatisfaction with their product. Customers can take benefit of their BTGO (Buy Two Get One) offer and their guarantee. There are no severe enough safety concerns to avoid PhenQ.

Featured: Can you get PhenQ at GNC?

You can always see positive customer reviews and research to justify the taking of the diet pill. We all know that PhenQ ingredients aren’t much of a secret and contain niacin or capsicum powder, vitamin B3, caffeine and piperine (black pepper). Phenq use a blend of ingredients which enhances the bodily heat and has a role in maintaining a healthy weight too through its affect at a cellular level.

It is seen as one of the vital element which maintains a balanced metabolism while the calcium in this pill has shown that it also work on obese adults. The chromium Picolinate is effective in removing cravings and is regularly found in our basic non-processed foods. PhenQ can influence blood sugar levels in a positive way and ensure that your cells get all the energy they need without having additional sugar. Even if you have been overweight, it will still work and give you benefit. The fact that your body has been this way because it’s been never fed with a strong formula before and you have never made any of the amendments you would have had to. You can change the way it works by using the right blend of ingredients.

This pill also works on individuals who have been obese since their childhood. People seem to have lost over 7% of their body fat with the enhancement of their muscular mass after the first trial. Smaller doses are not recommended as this would be a waste of product. You will have to take 2 tablets every day, one in breakfast and the other one in lunch. By maintaining this routine, you can definitely see visible changes within a month. PhenQ ingredients has no secret, moreover, you can get calcium carbonate which is employed frequently in bone metabolism. The formulation of the pill is made to trigger various effects at once. It is healthy to avoid other pills and just go for one pill with various effects.