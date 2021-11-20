Phone lines down at sheriff’s station

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station released an advisory on Saturday informing the community its phone lines are down for an undetermined time. However, 9-1-1 is still operational for emergency calls.

While maintenance is being conducted to get the station’s phone lines back up and running, dispatch is being managed out of the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to an advisory sent out to the public by the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Southern California Edison was doing a routine maintenance that required a power shutoff, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

“They are working to get the phone lines back in order,” Arriaga said.