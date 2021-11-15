Project Pioneer Review – Is it a good Dropshipping course?

If you’re new to the dropshipping or ecommerce business, it can seem like there are no easy answers or clear-cut solutions.

How do you build up your online business, gain valuable insights into industry best practices, and establish yourself as a leader in your niche?

Project Pioneer is an online all-inclusive course that claims to teach you everything about starting your own successful dropshipping business. It’s said to provide you with all the tools you need to start your own online store, including current products, marketing strategy, sales funnels, 1-to-1 mentoring, and much more.

But can it really help you make money at the comfort of your own home?

Is Project Pioneer a scam or is it the real deal – the last dropshipping education package you’ll ever have to buy? Read this review to find out.

Project Pioneer Summary

The course is made up of nine modules that cover all the important aspects you’ll need to know to complete your dropshipping store successfully.

While watching the videos, you’ll be able to follow along with Connor as he explains how he set up his own dropshipping store from scratch using the Pioneer Protocol method that he’s developed over the years.

This method will show you exactly what to do at each step of the way so that you can follow in his footsteps to set up your own successful dropshipping business. If you are not interested in dropshipping, you can consider some other business ideas given at netbooksreview.net.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what you’ll learn in each module:

Project Pioneer Modules 1 & 2

The first module will help you decide whether or not dropshipping is a good thing for you. Even if you have never come across Project Pioneer’s business model before, I’m sure you’ll find this first couple of introductory videos very informative and inspirational.

One of my favorite things was his story about how he started becoming an entrepreneur. It might sound like BS but I found it very motivating and it gave me an insight into who Connor really is and what he believes in: hard work and hustle!

The second dropshipping module is where you start learning the first step to making money. It will teach you how to set up the store, how to do Facebook ads, and finally how to make sales.

Project Pioneer Modules 3 & 4

The third and fourth modules are about taking action. They’re focused on the details of how Connor went about testing various products and marketing campaigns. This section is probably the most critical part for those who want to replicate what he did.

Project Pioneer Modules 5, 6 & 7

You need to know how to optimize your products and ad campaigns, and that’s what module five teaches you. The sixth module sheds light on using scalable tactics that will help you scale all the aspects of your store. Module seven is pretty much a summary of the entire course.

Project Pioneer Module 8

You can never know too much about your marketing flow, so in module 8 you’ll find some of the most valuable, current data out there on how to choose the best marketing tools for you—whether that’s email or SMS. You’ll learn precise data, but also get some perspective on how to use these tools most effectively.

Bonus Content

Project Pioneer’s bonus module is a collection of Connor’s video recordings of the entire setup of the product launch. You are literally watching Connor build his sales funnels from scratch, through implementing them to make sure they are working well.

You’ll get a series of videos where he builds his landing pages and ads as he talks through what he’s doing and why he’s doing it.

I believe this bonus module alone is worth more than the price of the course, as it will save you hours and hours of time and pain that would otherwise be spent on trial and error on your own.

Project Pioneer Review – Scam or Valuable Training?

I’m going to be completely honest with you, I was expecting a scam from this one. I mean the name “Project Pioneer” doesn’t exactly sound legit, does it? And some experiences I’ve had with similar courses led me to believe that everyone in this niche uses scammy or misleading marketing techniques.

I was wrong, and it really shows how important it is to do your research.

Project Pioneer is a complete, actionable package for beginners who want to be successful at building an online dropshipping business from scratch. It contains over 75 lessons and supplementary resources that will guide you through the entire process from start to finish.

This isn’t just another video course full of theory or someone talking at you for hours on end. What sets it apart is the actionable content that’ll get you started today.

The course is designed to be easy to follow and even easier to implement, with the training for you to learn in bite-sized chunks.

Every single module comes with practical advice and clear instructions on what you need to do in order to set up your own dropshipping business.

If you’ve been looking for a legitimate training program around this niche – this is it.