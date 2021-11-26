Salvation Army calling for families, seniors to be adopted for holidays

As the holidays get under way, the Salvation Army’s Santa Clarita Valley Corps is once again asking for the community’s assistance to adopt local families and senior citizens who otherwise wouldn’t have the resources to celebrate the holidays.

The Salvation Army SCV Corps offers a wide range of programs, providing food, clothing, essential items, aid in disaster recovery, and resources and services to those in need.

Each holiday season, the Salvation Army also hosts its Adopt-a-Family program for low-income families and senior citizens in the community to share some much-needed holiday cheer.

This season in Santa Clarita thus far there are already 232 families and 120 senior citizens who need assistance, according to Michele Ewing, Adopt-a-Family program coordinator.

“This year has been more challenging than most for our community,” Salvation Army SCV Corps Officer in Charge Laura Bloom said in a prepared statement. “Imagine the look on the face of a child to see an unexpected gift under the tree Christmas morning or for a senior to receive extra food items to make a special holiday meal. You can make a difference in the lives of those in need here in Santa Clarita.”

Many choose to adopt a senior in memory of someone they lost, whether it be a parent or grandparent, or choose to adopt a family because they were once in a similar situation and want to pay forward the help they received, Ewing said.

Often, wish list items for those in need of assistance include essential supplies, such as blood pressure cuffs or space heaters for seniors, or clothing and shoes for children, Ewing said.

“Our goal is to continue to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate and spread a little happiness to them for the holidays,” Ewing added.

Those interested in adopting a family or senior typically receive a wish list or are asked to purchase an age-appropriate gift if a list is not specified. It is up to the donor as to how much they want to spend and how many gifts they purchase.

Four drive-thru drop off days are scheduled:

3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Park Elementary School, located at 23335 Sunset Hills Drive.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Mountainview Elementary School, located at 22201 Cypress Place.

3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Rosedell Elementary School, located at 27853 Urbandale Ave.

3-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Helmers Elementary School, located at 27300 Grandview Drive.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions this year, all gifts should remain unwrapped, though gift bags are OK. Gifts should also include a tag with the child or senior’s number on it, as well as an estimated value of the gifts on the back of the tag.

Those interested in adopting a family or senior can visit bit.ly/32C00jQ or email Adopt-a-Family coordinators at [email protected]. For more ways to help, visit scvsalvationarmy.org.