Salvation Army to host food drive

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps is hosting a food drive next week, as its food pantry is critically low on food.

As the pandemic continues to financially affect numerous families across the SCV, the Salvation Army continues to see increased numbers of people in need.

The pantry serves between 800-1,000 people per month, with 75-100 of these individuals homeless.

Most needed items include:

Canned tuna or chicken.

Canned beans.

Any canned vegetables or fruit.

Canned soup.

Rice.

Pasta and pasta sauce.

Bottled water.

Juice.

Peanut butter and jelly.

Oatmeal or dry cereal.

Any pop-top canned items (for homeless).

Granola bars.

Ramen noodles.

Juice boxes.

The Salvation Army SCV Corps offers a wide range of programs to local people in need and need help with food, clothing, essential items, holiday assistance, addiction resources, aid in disaster recovery, and provide resources and services for seniors.

The food drive is scheduled Nov. 8-19. Those interested in participating can drop off non-expired donations to the Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps, located at 22935 Lyons Ave., between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, and 19.

For more information, email [email protected].