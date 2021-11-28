Santa Clarita gas station sells winning SuperLotto ticket

A $38 million Super Lotto Plus jackpot ticket was purchased Saturday at the Plum Canyon Shell gas station on Skyline Ranch Road in Santa Clarita.

The winning numbers were 1, 11, 27, 31, 36 and the Mega number 22.

According to Jorge De La Cruz, assistant deputy director of communications for the California State Lottery, as of Sunday officials still don’t know the specific winner until the person fills out and submits a claim form that is then verified.

The jackpot ticket had all five numbers, including the mega number, with a winning game odds of 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California State Lottery.

A news release stated Plum Canyon Shell will receive $190,000 for selling the winning jackpot ticket.

Additionally, a $35,000 ticket was sold in Castroville, matching all five numbers but not the Mega number.

If a person believes they have a winning ticket, they will need to complete a California Lottery claim form available on the California Lottery website, at all lottery district offices and at any lottery retailers throughout the state.

Winners should sign the back of their ticket in ink, make a copy of the front and

back, and put it in a safe place until they can claim their prize.