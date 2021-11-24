Scooters, mail reportedly found during COBRA operation

A surveillance operation conducted by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Career Offender — Burglary, Robbery, Assault, or COBRA, Team resulted in the recovery of stolen mail and electric scooters, according to law enforcement personnel.

In a statement sent out via their social media on Tuesday, SCV Sheriff’s Station officials said that the arrest stems from detectives learning of a couple allegedly using fraudulent information to purchase a number of items, including vehicles.

“Hours of surveillance led them to the suspects in Canyon Country where they observed the male getting into a stolen vehicle,” read the social media post. “With the help of the Crime Impact Team, the male, who is on felony probation, was successfully apprehended.”

COBRA detectives then reportedly conducted a probation search back at the suspect’s home on the 18000 block of Annes Circle in Canyon Country, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“A probation compliance search back at the residence resulted in the recovery of several items of mail believed to be stolen, and several scooters, also believed to be stolen, as well as hundreds of fraudulent documents named to the suspects,” according to the social media post.

The 39-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of multiple allegations, including identity theft and taking a vehicle without an owner’s consent, among others.

The investigation remains ongoing and those who believe one of their scooters may have been stolen by the two suspects may contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000 and ask to speak with COBRA detectives.