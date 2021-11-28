Suspect in custody after pursuit through Santa Clarita

A pursuit ended with the arrest of a woman in her early 20s on the northbound Highway 14 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, according to law enforcement personnel.

The person was Identified as Carly Cortez in her early 20s with a last reported address in Kings County.

A California Highway Patrol Newhall unit originally attempted to stop the gray Land Rover for a carpool violation, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office.

The vehicle failed to stop and CHP pursued the SUV, which started on Highway 14 northbound at Sand Canyon and continued into the Antelope Valley area.

The vehicle attempted to head southbound on Highway 14 and came back through Escondido Summit.

“One of the Newhall sergeants waited at Ward Road and had a successful spike strip deployment,” Greengard said.

The suspect was taken into custody and it was later determined the vehicle was stolen from a residential burglary in North Hollywood, according to Greengard.