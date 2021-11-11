ThePhotostick Omni Review: All You Need To Know About The Photo Stick Omni Backup Device!

ThePhotoStick Omni Review

Some memories are so important and should be preserved for posterity. Pictures from landmark celebrations of our life deserve to be kept in a safe place. Some photos/videos of our dead loved ones are sometimes the only memory of them, so they should be kept in a safe place. Most people save their photos/videos on their laptops, phones, or hard drives, but you stand at risk of having your computer stolen, or your hard drive can also crash, causing you to lose your cherished memories.

Do you wish to have your photos, videos, and other files saved on a device where it’s not exposed to loss? Are you tired of spending your hard-earned money monthly on a subscription to a cloud storage service? Do you wish to have the pictures on your laptop and phone backed up in a safer device? Are you having storage issues because of your limited storage capacity and want to have it uploaded elsewhere to afford you space to store newer files? Then this article is especially for you!

In this article, I will be introducing a portable USB-like device that can be used to automatically scan and store photos and videos on your PC, tablet, or phone-The PhotoStick OMNI. This device does not require you to singly upload your files as it is programmed to scan and automatically find and store all pictures and videos in minutes. You don’t have to renew your subscription or need the internet to use The PhotoStick OMNI. This device is durable and is built to last.

In this thePhotostick Omni Review article, I will be discussing this product in detail; the different benefits, Pros, and Cons, frequently asked questions, and some customer reviews. This article will help you make an informed purchase as it hopes to answer all the questions you might have about this product. You can also find instructions on where to buy this product and a link to the manufacturers’ website on this article.

What is ThePhotoStick OMNI?

ThePhotoStick OMNI is a portable USB-like storage device with a powerful program that finds, downloads, and safely secures photos and videos on any device with just a click.

It works by automatically extracting and storing images or videos on a computer without manually searching for those photos. It also arranges the pictures so that one can easily find them.

This device works on a wide range of devices on computers, tablets, and Smartphones. The PhotoStick OMNI is very easy to use and does not require any extra accessories to make it work. It is straight out of the box and is very durable.

The PhotoStick OMNI is affordable. You do not need to subscribe or pay monthly to be able to use the PhotoStick OMNI. Once you receive your order, you can go ahead and enjoy your purchase without ever having to pay a dime. The manufacturers are offering this product at a considerable discount to make it further affordable for everyone.

The process of acquiring this product is also hitch-free. You can order it right from the comfort of your room via the manufacturers’ official website. Once you have successfully placed an order, relax as your purchase is already on its way to your desired location.

Benefits of ThePhotoStick Omni

The PhotoStick Omni has so many benefits and is definitely worth the type. It saves money and time for the user with enough storage capacity to meet your needs.

• Durable and of high quality — The PhotoStick OMNI is durable and of high quality. The device is built to last with a whooping 60 days money-back guarantee.

• It’s easy to use: Using ThePhotoStick OMNI is very easy. You need to plug it into your computer and let it scan, retrieve and store your photos safely.

• Ideal for the old population: This device can be used by the senior age group since it does not require them to memorize any login details. The method of use is very straightforward.

• There’s no monthly subscription: Unlike most backup devices that require you to renew your subscription period, or the service providers will suspend your account.

• It takes no time at all: It takes only minutes for the PhotoStick OMNI to scan and download all your photos and videos. Unlike other USB storage devices that sometimes take up to hours to upload a smaller number of files.

• It stores every kind of file: The PhotoStick OMNI can keep photos and videos irrespective of the format. It can store all documents and other file formats.

• It works all on its own: With ThePhotoStick OMNI, you do not need to replace any parts or connect them to the internet. The PhotoStick OMNI retrieves images and videos all on its own and keeps them safe in case of loss or misplacement.

• Definitely worth the hype - PhotoStick OMNI is affordable and worth the hype. Despite producing this storage device, the manufacturers of the PhotoStick OMNI have lots of unique features that did not hike the price. When compared to other storage devices that require you to renew your subscription, among other demerits. This product has met most buyers’ expectations, and it would serve you to your satisfaction. You do not need to break your bank or financial stress yourself to afford the PhotoStick OMNI.

<Click Here Now To Buy Your Own ThePhotostick Omni Directly From The Official Website>

How To Use ThePhotoStick OMNI

This device is effortless to use, irrespective of the device you’re using!

To use on Windows:

Plug The PhotoStick OMNI into an available USB slot.

Then From your file Explorer, double-click on ThePhotoStick Windows.exe.

Click “Go “!

To use on Mac:

Plug into an available USB slot.

Double-click on the USB icon labeled as PHOTO STICK.

Double-click on ThePhotoStick Mac.

Click “Go “!

start on any phone (Android or iOS):

Download and install the free

“ThePhotoStick® Mobile App

Plugin the PhotoStick OMNI

Then finally, click “Backup Now.”

Pros and Cons of Photo Stick Omni

Pros (Thephotostick Omni Review)

• Durable and Efficient

• Can be used by anyone, whether tech-savvy or not

• Keeps your photos safe without you having to upload them manually

• Helps you to quickly retrieve your photos and videos

• Portable and of excellent design

• Affordable

• Find, sort, and backup all your photos and videos in minutes

• This device is very easy to use. Just plug it in and follow the steps outlined in this article.

• Works on all computers, phones, and tablets irrespective of the brand

Cons (ThePhotostick Omni Review)

• It can only be gotten online

Where Can I Buy ThePhotoStick OMNI?

The PhotoStick OMNI can only be purchased from the manufacturers’ official website. Multiple payment options are available, including but not limited to PayPal, MasterCard, Visa Card. In fact, most credit/debit cards, etc., and one’s payment information is always secured. Once an order is successfully placed, be rest assured that you will get your package as soon as possible; it will be delivered faster than you can imagine and can be delivered to most countries of the world. Just ensure to put the correct address and location while making the order to avoid delivery delays.

60 DAY GUARANTEE: But in case you’re not satisfied, we are offering you our 60-day money-back guarantee. Return your package for a full refund.

How much is the PhotoStick OMNI?

This device is affordable and can be purchased right from your room online. The prices and other offers are available on the company’s official website. The PhotoStick OMNI can be purchased at the following prices.

• 32G PhotoStick OMNI sells for $59.99 (instead of $74.99)

• 64G PhotoStick OMNI sells for $79.99 (instead of $109.99)

• 128G PhotoStick OMNI sells for $99.99 (instead of $159.99)

• 256G Photostick Omni Sells for $149.99 (instead of $269.99)

<Click Here Now To Buy ThePhotoStick Omni Directly From The Official Website Now>

Testimonial Of The PhotoStick OMNI

Below is a testimonial from a verified buyer of the PhotoStick Omni.

I was heartbroken when I lost my most precious photo of my father until this simple little device gave it back.

Last year, my kids bought me the most thoughtful present for Christmas, which ALMOST ended up being the gift of nightmares.

After complaining, I kept old family photos “tucked away in shoeboxes,” they had my precious memories converted into digital form… where they would, in theory, be kept for safekeeping.

It was great at first — I could finally share all my favorite memories from throughout the years! My son’s first steps the day my husband won the state bowling tournament decades of memories were suddenly at my fingertips.

But then something terrible happened. I was looking for one of my favorite photos of my father, and I couldn’t find it.

It was the last photo taken of him with his great-granddaughter Ashley before he passed away. In the picture, he’s hugging Ashley with his gift from her (you can’t see it, but it was a macaroni necklace that says “I love you, grandpa”). It’s one of the last times I saw his smile.

We had no idea this would be their last Christmas together. I still have that macaroni necklace, but the photo — which is far more precious to me — was gone. I was heartbroken and felt helpless.

“Maybe it’s in another folder,” I thought to myself. So, I started looking, and with each empty folder, my heart sunk further. I began to feel the tears build as my throat swelled up. “It can’t be gone… can it?!”

I swear, I looked through every single folder on my phone and computer — three times. I even called the company who digitized my memories to ensure they hadn’t forgotten it… but they confirmed that the file had been uploaded to my computer.

Slowly, the truth started to hit me: That precious memory of my father was lost forever and I didn’t even know what had happened.

Did I delete it by mistake? Move it somewhere else? “Corrupt the file” — whatever that means? I don’t know enough about computers to say for sure.

Not only did I lose the photo, I felt like I was letting my father down. I would NEVER have risked that photo… because I know I’ll never get to create another one. Yet there I was, completely lost and feeling helpless.

That’s when I discovered the REST of my Christmas gift…

When I called my kids — in tears, might I add — and told them what happened, they laughed.

“Huh? What’s so funny?” I asked.

“You didn’t see ThePhotoStick OMNI we left you!? It has everything on it… I’m sure dad’s photo is there,” my daughter reassured me.

I didn’t even know what ThePhotoStick OMNI was!! I thought the whole point of moving those photos to my computer was to keep those memories safe. I didn’t know there were additional precautions I was supposed to take!

“It’s in the top drawer,” my son told me. “Plug it in. They’re all there!”

Sure enough, I plugged it into my computer, and a few seconds later, ALL of my photos and videos were right there in front of me — including the one I had “lost forever.”

It was amazing! They were even organized in some unique program, making them all easy to find.

I breathed a huge sigh of relief – then chuckled. But how did they do this?!

Well, I’ll be darned. It turns out my kids are even more intelligent than I thought. They knew I might have an accident (we still don’t know exactly what happened), so they backed all my files up beforehand — using this little device called ThePhotoStick OMNI.

They showed me how to use it even better, so I never have to worry about losing my photos OR videos again. Most importantly, it’s straightforward to use — if you’re like me and can’t afford to lose your precious memories, then.

<Click Here Now To Buy ThePhotoStick Omni Directly From The Official Website>

Frequently Asked Questions (ThePhotoStick OMNI Review)

For easy accessibility, I have tried to answer some of your questions about this professional in this section.

Q: Where can I buy the PhotoStick OMNI?

The PhotoStick OMNI can only be purchased from the manufacturers’ official website. Multiple payment options are available, including but not limited to PayPal, MasterCard, Visa Card. Most credit/debit cards, etc., and one’s payment information is always secured. Once an order is successfully placed, be rest assured that you will get your package as soon as possible; it will be delivered faster than you can imagine and can be delivered to most countries of the world. Just ensure to put the correct address and location while making the order to avoid misplacement and delay in delivery.

Q. Which devices can I use The PhotoStick OMNI on?

The PhotoStick OMNI can be used with most modern PCs, smartphones, tablets, and computers. It’s also compatible with all Windows, Android, and Mac Os:

The models below can perfectly work with the

Windows:

• Windows 7 SP1 and newer

• Apple: OS 10.13 and newer, iOS and iPad OS are 13.0 and later

• Android: 6.0 and later

Q. What photo and video file types can The PhotoStick OMNI find and save?

Almost all forms and formats of files can be saved in the PhotoStick OMNI. It keeps your standard JPEG, PNG, GIF, MOV, and MPEG4, but it also saves a vast array of file types as listed below:

JPEG (*.jpg, *.jpeg, *.jpe, *.jiff)

GIF (*.gif)

PNG (*.png)

BMP (*.bmp, *.rle, *.dib)

TIFF (*.tif, *.tiff)

ICO (*.ico)

Camera Raw (*.tif, *.crw, *.nef, *.raf, *.orf, *.mrw, *.dcr, *.mos, *.raw, *.pef, *.srf, *.dng, *.x3f, *.cr2, *.erf, *.sr2, *.kdc, *.mfw, *.mef, *.arw, *.nrw, *.rw2, *.rwl, *.iiq, *.3fr, *.srw)

Photoshop (*.psd, *.pdd)

PCT File (*.PCT, *. PICT)

MOV (*.mov, *.qt)

MPEG4 (*.mpg4, *.mpeg4)

AVI (*.avi)

WMV (*.wmv)

Q. Is the PhotoStick OMNI OMNI easy to use?

Using ThePhotoStick OMNI is very easy. You need to plug it into your computer and let it scan, retrieve and store your photos safely.

With ThePhotoStick OMNI, you do not need to replace any parts or connect them to the internet. The PhotoStick OMNI retrieves images and videos all on its own and keeps them safe in case of loss or misplacement.

What version should I choose?

This highly depends on how many photos and videos are stored on your device. The 128GB version can hold up to 60,000 photos, files, and videos of about two megabytes each. The 256GB version can store up to 120,000 pictures and videos. The manufacturers made available different versions and sizes to meet the needs of other persons.

Q: Is PhotoStick OMNI affordable?

PhotoStick OMNI is affordable and worth the hype. Despite producing this storage device, the manufacturers of the PhotoStick OMNI, with lots of unique features, did not hike the price. Compared to other storage devices requiring you to renew your subscription, among other demerits, this product meets most buyers’ expectations. It would serve you to your satisfaction. You do not need to break your bank or financial stress yourself to afford the PhotoStick OMNI.

Q: What is the PhotoStick Omni?

The PhotoStick OMNI is a portable USB-like storage device with a powerful program that finds, downloads, and safely secures photos and videos on any device.

We use an average photo file size of 2MB for our calculation. We picked this size for our analysis because it is the approximate size of an 8MP photo saved in a . JPEG format.

Some file sizes are much larger, such as camera RAW files, movie files such as. MOV and.MPEG4 and photos were taken with cameras that can take pictures greater than 8MP, so the number of files stored on ThePhotoStick® OMNI can vary.

Q. How does the return policy of the PhotoStick OMNI work?

The manufacturers of the PhotoStick Omni offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you are unsatisfied for any reason within 30 days, contact our customer care centre for a full refund of your initial order. This means that one is expected to send back the packaged product within 30 days of purchase in order to get a full refund. You can reach out to the manufacturers via their official web page, and the customer care team will respond as soon as possible.

Q. How do I start The PhotoStick OMNI?

This device is very easy to use, irrespective of the device you’re using!

To use on Windows:

Plug The PhotoStick OMNI into an available USB slot.

Then From your file Explorer, double-click on ThePhotoStick Windows.exe.

Click “Go “!

To use on Mac:

Plug into an available USB slot.

Double-click on the USB icon labeled as PHOTO STICK.

Double-click on ThePhotoStick Mac.

Click “Go “!

To start on any phone (Android or iOS):

Download and install the free

“ThePhotoStick® Mobile App

Plug in the PhotoStick OMNI

Then finally, click “Backup Now.”

Does The PhotoStick OMNI need any extra software to work?

For computers (Mac or PC):

ThePhotoStick OMNI does not require the installation of any third-party Apps or software on your computer, nor does it require it to be installed on your computer. This device comes with everything it needs. You are required to plug it into your computer or phone’s available USB slot, and it’s ready for use.

For phones (Android or iOS):

ThePhotoStick OMNI has a free application that allows you to back up, view, and organize your photos easily. You do not need to pay for a subscription or buy the app. The App is free and without monthly billing.

Conclusion On ThePhotostick Omni Review

The PhotoStick OMNI is a portable USB-like storage device with a powerful program that finds, downloads, and safely secures photos and videos on any device with just a click.

It functions by automatically extracting and storing images or videos on a computer without manually searching for those photos. It also keeps the uploaded files so that it will be easy to access and retrieve them in case your computer or phone gets stolen.

The PhotoStick OMNI comes in so many sizes and storage capacities. The 128-gigabyte version can store up to 60,000 photos of less than 2 MB each. Keep your pictures safe with the PhotoStick OMNI today.

This product is affordable and can be purchased from the manufacturers’ websites. A 60-day guarantee is available on this product; endeavor to buy from the manufacturers’ website as buying from order sources exposes one to the risk of purchasing a fake product. Juicy offers and discounts are available for those that purchased this product directly from the manufacturers via their official website. To get your own PhotoStick OMNI, click on the link below to be redirected to the manufacturers’ official webpage.

<Click Here Now To Buy ThePhotoStick Omni Directly From The OffICIAL Website Now>