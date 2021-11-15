ThePhotoStick Omni Review: Scam or Nay?

While it has become fairly simple in our tech-filled world to capture our memories through pictures and videos, there is a high chance of losing them. There are so many instances which many of us may have faced when our device broke down. In such situations, you may lose all your data in one go. Many devices that we use to store our files, such as phones, tablets, and laptops, can easily get damaged, corrupted, or misplaced. In most cases, this implies that any data stored there is lost forever.

Among all the valuable data in your device, photos and videos have a special place. They signify memories. You may say you have your memories stored on cloud platforms. Although some cloud platforms have made free space available, the free storage feature is only limited to a particular amount of storage space. After occupying the free storage, generally, you will be heavily charged for additional space. Also, as you must already know, these cloud platforms aren’t entirely safe either. A technical glitch can impact all of your files.

If you don't care to read the full review, here's what we think of ThePhotoStick Omni, in a nutshell:

Editor rating: 8.7/10

Gets the job done – your photos and videos will be safe on it No better competitor available on the market at this time Affordable, and a great backup option for PC, Mac, Android, or iPhone Overwhelmingly positive customer reviews, a few hiccups here and there but usually resolved fast

With the storage trend of moving memories away from the physical photo albums to the digital mode, specific other issues have also come along. For instance, when your memories are stored on the cloud, you will need the internet to access them. That quickly becomes an issue when you don’t have access to good internet.

ThePhotoStick Omni is a perfect device if you are looking for a compact digital storage system that can store your memories safely. It comes with different storage capacities, which we are going to take up later in the article. In this PhotoStick Omni review article, you will get to know all the essential things that you need to know about the PhotoStick Omni. Let’s get started.

What Is ThePhotoStick Omni?

ThePhotostick Omni is a device where you can store your photos and videos. It looks like a typical USB. However, it has software stored in it that scans your device entirely, whether it’s your phone or your personal computer/laptop. The software filters out all the photos and videos from your primary device and transfers them to its memory, thereby creating a new digital photo archive, ThePhotoStick Omni.

The device is fast, efficient, and powerful. The software quickly finds all the photos and videos on the device. It then backs up the files and archives them safely. If you aren’t tech-savvy and find it challenging to keep track of your memories on your PC or mobile phone, this device can help you store all your memories in one place.

You can buy one of these for yourself or gift it to your loved ones. It is a convenient device and will make the digital storage of your memories a much easier process. It will cut down on the hassle of organizing all your memories in different devices and different files. With this device, you can now save all your memories in one place.

We have all come across times when our mobile phone storage is out of storage space. In such situations, you have to delete some of the existing files to make more space to add more photos and videos to the device. In such a context, the PhotoStick Omni can turn out to be helpful. You can use it as a backup storage device. You can back up the files from your phone and PC on ThePhotoStick Omni to make more room on your primary device. More room means more storage capacity for capturing more memories. Amazing invention!

Many reviewers have stated that one of the most interesting benefits that you get out of ThePhotoStick Omni is the safety feature. The backup files work as a relief feature during emergencies. For instance, even if your device crashes, is hacked, or is stolen, your memories will remain intact in ThePhotoStick Omni.

The mobile apps for ThePhotoStick Omni have both Android and iOS versions. You can check out the apps both on the Apple as well as the Google Play Store.

ThePhotoStick Omni comes in three different storage options. There is the 32GB variant which gives you a backup of up to 15,000 photos. The other two variants provide more space- one comes with 128 GB storage while the other has a 256 GB storage capacity.

The benefits attached to higher storage capacity are not just a higher memory. The pricing is designed such that the higher storage options come at a cheaper rate if you compare the pricing relative to the storage capacities. You can make the comparison on your own to prove it.

So as you can see, when it comes down to the price, ThePhotostick Omni provides you with an excellent value. Both professionals and customers have recommended it alike. The product stands out due to its compatibility, quality, and its unique features.

You may find other storage devices that are cheaper and may hold more photos. But the distinctive trait of ThePhotoStick is to find the images for you automatically, and doing it so well is pretty rare. That is the reason why we encourage our readers to get this product for themselves or their loved ones. Anyone who wants to manage the space on their phones well and doesn’t want to compromise on the already existing photos should buy ThePhotoStick Omni. In other words, the PhotoStick Omni is for anyone who does not want to put his memories at risk.

How Does ThePhotoStick Omni Function?

A while back, we mentioned that ThePhotostick Omni has a unique capability to scan and find your photos and videos. Now you may wonder how that works. Once you insert ThePhotoStick Omni into your phone or computer, the gadget will begin searching through all of your storage. It will look into each folder and find every compatible file. Upon collecting all the files, it will transfer the same to your PhotoStick Omni.

PhotoStick is equipped to scan your device thoroughly and segregate all the image and video files. It is an automatic process. You don’t have to put up a search operation for different folders separately. Since it is a ‘find all files’ feature, you can find files that you may have thought to be long lost.

Moreover, it just moves a single copy of each file rather than multiple copies. This feature helps you maximize your space by limiting it to just a single copy transfer. Another additional benefit is that the transfers are fast and efficient. There is practically no lag, and the file search is completed within minutes.

The functioning of PhotoStickOmni is as simple as it can get. For computers and laptops, all you have to do is plug the gadget into your computer. The driver comes with pre-installed software. Once you plug it in, you simply need to wait for the interface to pop up. The software automatically sorts all of your media files.

As for mobile devices, you will have to download the ThePhotoStick Omni app. The app is available both for Apple as well as Android devices. Through the app, you either choose the automatic backup option or the manual option. The manual option enables you to select particular files that you wish to pick up.

Is ThePhotoStick Omni Worth the Investment?

ThePhotoStick Omni can be your perfect fit if you like capturing many photos and videos. Such large-scale taking of pictures and videos comes with the apparent problem of the storage capacity of your device. In such a situation, if you have a gadget that will efficiently assist you with the backup, that would be so awesome. ThePhotoStick Omni does precisely that. So if you are the kind of person who takes a lot of selfies and captures other memories on a daily basis, then ThePhotoStick Omni will be a blessing for you.

Second, if you are a person who uses multiple devices, then also ThePhotoStick Omni can come in handy. Using various devices can lead to losing many of your memories as it may be difficult and time-consuming to organize all of them in one place. The device allows you to manage and keep all your memories in one place.

ThePhotoStick Omni is a USB 3.0 backup gadget. It is unique in the sense of its simplicity and efficiency. You don’t need to be tech-savvy to use the product. You need to do the plug in, and the follow-up instructions are pretty simple. The process involves tapping a few buttons, and that’s it. You will complete the backup process just like that. With USB 3.0, the transfer process is multiple times faster than the USB 2.0.

You also get a universal adapter with the ThePhotoStick Omni. It means that you can plug in the PhotoStick with practically all types of devices. The adapter features an Apple connector, a regular USB connector for ThePhotoStick Omni, a micro USB connector, and a Type C connector.

The gadget is designed to be so simple to use that some reviewers commented it is easier than charging your phone. We also agree that the process can be as straightforward as charging your phone. All you do is a plugin, and the device does the rest. There is no need to log in. Unlike other potential storage systems like Dropbox, where you have to log in, ThePhotoStick helps you cut the trouble. It means your parents or even your grandparents can use the device without much hassle.

Unlike other cloud storage platforms, which come with a monthly fee, there is no such monthly fee attached with ThePhotoStick Omni. It is more like a one-time payment device for archiving your memories.

If you consider the time taken to transfer, find, and download photos on your desktop, you will be surprised by how much time it takes. But ThePhotoStick Omni searches your entire computer automatically and collects your media and image files within minutes.

Pros

There are several advantages attached to ThePhotoStick Omni. Some of the key benefits are as follows:

Different Storage Capacities

It comes in four different storage capacities. The one with the highest storage capacity is 256GB. It can store as many as 120,000 images and video files assuming that each file consumes about 2MB. On the other hand, the smallest storage capacity is that of 32GB, which can store as many as 40,000 images. The other variants have 64GB and 128GB.

USB 3.0 Interface

ThePhotoStick Omni comes with a USB 3.0 interface. It means it is much faster than its predecessor, USB 2.0. The transfer speed is as high as 4800 megabits/second. With this speed, it can transfer thousands of images within minutes.

Automatic

The device can find, sort, and back up your data automatically. Also, you don’t have to go to the folders to find the files manually. The device will do that for you. However, there is also a manual option which you can choose if you want to. This option will enable you to select the folders, files and file types that you wish to copy.

Compact

Its design is compact and portable. When you’re traveling, it will hardly take up a tiny corner of your bag. You can attach it to your keyring, making the device accessible at all times.

One-Time Purchase

The services of ThePhotoStick Omni are all available on a one-time purchase. It means that, unlike cloud services, it does not charge any monthly fee from its users. The only fee you pay is the price upon buying the product. You also do not need to pay for an internet subscription to use the device as everything is stored locally.

Ease of Use

With this device, the tiresome process of backing up data is effortless. You can easily backup thousands of images within minutes. All you need to do is plug it into your computer and click on the ‘GO’ button. That’s it. Rest as you watch as the device performs its work automatically. There aren’t any complicated setups or logins.

Can Store All Types of Files

While the emphasis of this product is storing images and videos, it can also retrieve and store almost any file type. To unleash this feature, all you have to do is select the ‘Backup All’ option to transfer all kinds of files to ThePhotoStick Omni.

No Login Required

Unlike cloud storage systems, the device does not involve a login system. This means you can access your memories anytime you want without having to strain your mind by remembering your password. Also, since the files are stored locally in the device’s storage, you do not require an internet connection to access the files. This means you can access your memories in remote locations as well. Since the data can only be accessed if a person has physical access to your ThePhotoStick Omni, your data is relatively safe compared to online solutions.

No Batteries or Charging Required

You do not need to charge the gadget. There isn’t any requirement for a battery either. Once you plug it into your phone or computer, it works with the power it receives through the connection. It works best if you are a travel enthusiast who frequently visits remote destinations.

Works on All Devices

It is compatible with Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows PC. With the universal adapter (that comes with the device), you can connect it to your phone, computer, or tablet and let the magic work.

Secure

ThePhotoStick Omni saves all your files on an offline storage system rather than cloud storage. It means your files are safe from hackers and unexpected corruption.

Cons

Some of the disadvantages of ThePhotoStick Omni are as follows:

Small Size

While its small size can be an advantage to some people, it can also be a problem to some. It is so small that it will fit inside your closed palms. This small size can be an issue if you often lose your stuff. Considering that the device might be holding all your memories, it will be very valuable because memories are priceless.

Might Not Be Available in Retail Stores

Another issue with ThePhotoStick Omni is that it might not be available in retail stores. In most cases, you will have to buy the device from the company’s official website.

What Users Are Saying About ThePhotoStick Omni

One of the best ways to gauge the effectiveness of a device is by analyzing what previous customers have to say about the product. Generally pleased customers are more likely to come back and leave a positive review, while unsatisfied customers can also leave frustrating comments.

More than 1.5 million customers have used ThePhotoStick Omni, and most of them had positive stuff to say about the product. We have done the research and collected customer reviews from different websites, and we will give you a summary.

Customers have pointed out that the product sorts the files quickly and leaves out duplicates. It only transfers a single copy and therefore saves you storage space. Reviews also laud the efficiency of the device. Users loved how easily the device connected with their phones and computers. Also, a significant number of reviewers loved the compatibility and the simplicity of the data storage process.

People have appreciated the fact that it offers a medium for a digital archive for all their memories. They can now organize and keep all their images and video files in one place.

Also, many young users gifted the product to their parents and grandparents. The young reviewers claimed that the product was ‘revolutionary’ as it was easy to use. The functionality was so straightforward that even grandparents could use the product with ease.

Although the overall reviews were positive, a few of the reviews were negative as well. Reviewers complained about the device’s compatibility, and others complained that it didn’t carry all the files. However, the subsequent reviewers indicated that much of the negative reviews are attributed to the user not following the instructions properly. Sometimes users do not change ThePhotostick settings to get the specific file types they are looking for. Overall, the reviews for ThePhotoStick Omni are primarily favorable.

Features of ThePhotoStick Omni

You should go for ThePhotoStick Omni if you are serious about archiving your memories properly in one place. It is a simple to use device that will save and store all your favorite memories. While your other storage devices such as the hard drive and pen drive or even your mobile phones and PCs can store all sorts of files, ThePhotoStick Omni’s primary purpose is to archive your photos and videos. Such exclusivity would give it the character of a digital repository or a virtual album of all your memories. However, you can also store other files by selecting the ‘backup all’ option.

ThePhotoStick Omni aids in accomplishing the challenging task of organizing every photo and video on your primary device. It helps place them in one location. It automatically finds all the image and video files and transfers them to its storage, creating an archive of your memories.

While there is a manual process to store your files, users may end up losing many files, including some of your memories in the form of photos and videos. You can as well mistakenly delete a folder that contains several of your virtual memories. Luckily, there is an automatic option that allows you to automate the process safely.

It’s the perfect alternative to cloud storage. At some moment in our lives, many of us have faced a heart-wrenching moment when we realized that the files we had saved on the cloud got corrupted, deleted, or hacked, and we have lost them forever. ThePhotoStick Omni is a perfect and a safer alternative.

Just like the cloud, you can’t even trust social network sites/platforms that will store your memories for eternity. Remember ‘Google Plus’? Many of our colleagues used ‘Google Plus’ to store and share their memories. In 2019, Google decided to shut down the service. The ripple effects were dire to many of its 52.5 million users. Those who failed to download their data on time lost it forever. ThePhotoStick Omni can shield you and your memories from the effects of such mishaps.

While some may argue that ThePhotoStick Omni is similar to a typical pen drive, it offers numerous features that are unimaginable in pen drives. These features make the gadget one of the most popular ones in this category of backup sources. Some of the features of ThePhotoStick Omni that add to its popularity are as follows:

Build Quality

The build quality of the PhotoStick Omni is one of its strengths. Generally, users want something that can sustain daily life in the long run and does not break down easily. It comes with a relatively lightweight feel. The body is made of hardened plastic and therefore does not feel brittle or flimsy. It doesn’t seem likely to break easily. It should be fine with normal usage unless you intend to handle it roughly.

Another essential thing to note is that it is a pretty small device, roughly the size of a usual pen drive. Therefore you must be careful about its whereabouts. Otherwise, you may lose it as well. The other end of the device has a keyring-type clip. You can attach your keys to it. It is always easy to take care of a bunch of keys rather than a lonely USB.

The build-up is such that it consumes very little power. Moreover, it doesn’t require external ventilation like that of removable hard drives. It also comes with a universal adapter. The adapter makes it compatible with most devices.

Space

It is available in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. The one with 256 GB storage can backup up to 120,000 photos. On the other hand, the 128GB variant can hold up to 60,000 photos. These limits assume that the average image file is 2MB in size. By this logic, the smallest storage size, PhotoStick Omni, can store about 15,000 files.

Keeping aside your budget or the size of your storage requirements, ThePhotoStick Omni is a perfect digital archive that every modern person should possess.

Performance

ThePhotoStick Omni’s performance is excellent. Once plugged into your device, it will quickly scan for all photo and video files and transfer them to its storage within minutes. Considering its working mechanism, it is fair to say that it is a relatively new concept, and there isn’t much that we can compare it to.

The transfer of files is quite fast as it comes with a USB 3.0. On the inside, it has inbuilt software that quickly checks for all images and videos from your device. It also has an easy and smooth user interface.

Backup Methods

By now, you know that ThePhotoStick Omni is an excellent device for making backups. Although it was primarily designed to store images and videos, it can also store virtually any file type. All you have to do is enable the option, and the device will automatically make backups of all your files.

While some users may argue that there is no major difference between ThePhotoStick Omni and any other typical pen drive, it has several features that you will not get in any pen drive. For instance, ThePhotoStick Omni can automatically detect duplicates as you make backups. This ensures that you only have single copies of the files, thereby saving precious storage space.

With ThePhotoStick Omni, the user decides the frequency of making backups. Whenever you feel like making a backup, you can plug in the device and watch as it makes a backup. Similarly, you can also retrieve the backups anytime you wish.

Travel Friendly

If you love traveling and exploring the world, ThePhotoStick Omni is a perfect device to store your memories with you. It stores the files within its internal space and therefore does not require any internet connection to work.

As you might already know, the device has no battery. This means that you do not have to worry about getting it charged if you are in a remote location with no electricity supply. The device only works with your phone’s or computer’s power. This may not be exciting to many users because it can potentially drain your battery faster. However, if you think about how it works, the worry will quickly fade away.

Since it only takes a few minutes to scan through your device and make backups, it will only require a few minutes to connect to your phone’s battery. Once the process gets completed, your files are safely stored and do not require power to get stored there. The device will safely keep them until you plug it in again to retrieve them or add more files.

Lastly, it doesn’t take up any space in your travel bag. You can choose to attach it to your keyring and carry it inside your pocket. This way, it is safer as you are less likely to lose it compared to losing a lonely finger size device.

Independent and Portable

ThePhotoStick Omni was designed to work as an independent device. There are no batteries in the device, which means that no charging is required. It only consumes little power from the device it is connected to. Unlike hard drives, there is no need for ventilation to cool up the device. As you use it, you do not have to worry about making it overheat.

With its local storage, it does not require any internet connection to work. When you back up your files, they are stored locally and not transmitted to some cloud servers. Consequently, it can work exceptionally well for people who frequently travel and wish to make memories along the way.

As you already know, one key benefit of ThePhotoStick Omni is its portability. It is small enough to carry in your pocket. Such portability was unimaginable a few years back. The gift of a device that allows you to carry around a storage capacity of 256 GB or 120,000 images is something exceptional. To give you an idea of the number, you still would not exhaust its storage if you took five pictures a day for 60 years.

ThePhotoStick Omni is one of the cheapest ways out to keep a massive backup of your memories. Within that price range, the number of photos that you can save is genuinely mind-blowing. With this device, you can always have all your memories safe within your closed palms (literally), which applies even if you lose your mobile or laptop.

User-Friendly Interface and Functionality

The PhotoStick Omni is easy to use. Once you configure it correctly, it automatically scans for photos and videos. This makes the transfer and backup process hassle-free. Unlike other backup solutions, it does not require finding all the files and transferring them manually.

If you compare it with other solutions, backing up data, especially pictures and videos, can never be as easy as with ThePhotoStick Omni. You can use it to transfer and store your data within minutes.

ThePhotoStick Omni can move thousands of photos and videos quickly. Once you plug it into your device, it automatically finds and sorts your photos within minutes while safely archiving them on its local storage. As a user, all you have to do is to install the app. Once done, you can use the device without any special knowledge. Some say it is simple enough that older people can use it without any problem.

Installing the app is also relatively simple. The app is available in different app stores, depending on the device that you are using. As you might expect, the app is free to download. Configuring it does not require any technical knowledge. In fact, it does not even require a sign-in. Instead, it is fully automated. Since it is only accessible by you or people around you, your data will be relatively safe compared to online backup solutions.

With the universal adapter, connecting to all your devices is also simplified. If you have the app installed correctly on all your devices, taking backups will be as simple as plugging it in.

Improves Security and Privacy

ThePhotoStick Omni is a perfect example of secure personal backups. Since it works with no internet, the online risks of hacking and corruption of files do not exist. Your files will remain with you in the device’s local storage. Sending the files to the device does not require any network connection. Therefore, your data is safe from all forms of man-in-the-middle attacks.

Another essential thing is that there is no third party in its use. The only parties involved are you and the device. Even the manufacturer does not have access to your files stored in ThePhotoStick Omni since everything is offline.

However, if your primary device is infected with a computer virus, it is possible that the device can also get infected. In that case, your files can end up being deleted or corrupted. To prevent infection, you should use it only on your devices. If you suspect a device, you should not connect it because it can end up corrupting all the files.

The working mechanism has led to many speculating that the device can be used to steal your photos and videos. Luckily, this is not as simple as it sounds. ThePhotoStick Omni is only one part of the operation. The second part is the application. The device is incapable of stealing your data if you have not installed the app.

File Types and Connecting Devices

ThePhotoStick Omni can save all popular image and video file types such as JPEG, PNG, MOV, GIF, and MPEG4. It can also handle Photoshop’s .PDD and .PSD files. This is only half the story. When you select the “Backup All” option, you can store virtually any file type available on your phone or computer. However, it is imperative to keep in mind that it was designed for photos and videos.

It works on all types of devices, from computers and phones to tablets. Some supported operating systems include Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS. As mentioned earlier, it comes with an adapter that connects to most of the devices stated here. In addition to this, the Pendrive has pre-installed software compatible with everything that allows managing all the files. The software works with all popular operating systems, provided the application is installed.

Money-Back Guarantee

The company has a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you are not happy with the product, you have the option to return it, where you will receive the full amount that you used to buy it.

It is also important to note that the company also has a return and refund policy. The policy enables customers to return the device within 60 days. This policy applies to other PhotoStick products as well. If you are interested in returning it, you need to send an email to the company through [email protected] The company will contact you, explaining how to get in touch with them and ultimately return the product.

As you return, it is advisable to read through all the terms and conditions so that you are not disadvantaged in any way.

Uses of ThePhotoStick Omni

ThePhotoStick Omni has several use cases such as:

Ideal for Photography Enthusiasts: The PhotoStick Omni is ideal for photography professionals as well as amateurs. It allows you to publish photo books and comes with accessible sharing features. If you are traveling places, the ThePhotoStick Omni will enable you to access your files from anywhere. All you need to have is a device which can be a mobile, tablet, or laptop. With the adapter, you can connect it to most of your devices. Therefore carrying ThePhotoStick Omni with you means you maintain a digital repository of memories up to 256GB that is accessible almost anywhere on the earth.

Digital album of your memories: ThePhotoStick Omni protects all your memories and keeps them safe. It makes sure that you store all your memories in one place. While many phones and computers today have large storage spaces, they are prone to failures or deletion. With ThePhotoStick Omni, all your images and videos are stored safely in a separate gadget and, therefore, less prone to deletions.

Bunch of storage options: Each person has different storage requirements. Some people like taking a lot of photos and videos, therefore, generating large files, while others hardly take any photos. Luckily, ThePhotoStick understands that we are all different. The device comes in different variants featuring four various storage capacities. This implies that you do not need to waste money on a device whose storage is way too small for your requirements. Also, you do not have to get a device with too much storage that will just lay idle.

While there are different variants, they all have the same interesting features. The only difference is the storage capacity.

Security: ThePhotoStick Omni is a standalone device and does not connect to the internet. The internet can be a perfect place to store your files, but it presents a lot of threats. Luckily, with its offline design, your photos and videos are safe from any threats on the internet. Just to be clear, ThePhotoStick Omni works totally offline and does not connect to the internet whatsoever. The only threat to your data is losing or damaging the device, which is highly unlikely if you value its contents.

Fast transfer: If you are running late for an event and want a quick transfer of your files, ThePhotoStick Omni can come in handy. It is powered by a USB 3.0 interface, which speeds up the transfer time up to 10 times faster than its predecessor, USB 2.0. The rapid backup of your files offered by ThePhotoStick Omni allows you to save a great deal of time. Within minutes it can transfer thousands of files from your device to ThePhotoStick Omni.

Automatic: You don’t need to copy and paste all your files onto ThePhotoStick manually. It scans your computer, tablet, or phone on its own and detects the file types you want to backed up. Upon finding the files, you can start the transfer process immediately. This automatic feature helps in hassle-free transfer and also saves a lot of time.

If you want more control when backing up the data, you can select the manual option, which will allow you to select the folders and file types to transfer. However, if you are unsure, it would be best to let the device do what it was designed to do as you concentrate on things you love doing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does ThePhotoStick Omni currently offer Black Friday or Cyber Monday discounts?

Yes, there’s currently a sale with special offers going on.

Is it possible to transfer files other than images and videos on ThePhotoStick Omni?

Yes. While ThePhotoStick Omni was designed primarily for images and videos, you can also transfer other file types. By choosing the ‘Backup All’ option, you can store all sorts of files on the device. However, we suggest that you stick to using it for photos and videos.

This does not mean that the gadget has fewer capabilities when handling other file types. If you remove the inbuilt software, it will work the same for any pen drive or hard disk. For safekeeping other essential files, you can always use an external hard drive or a pen drive.

Suppose it’s an emergency, no issues. Go ahead and transfer any file you like over to ThePhotoStick Omni. However, as a long time practice, we suggest you use the PhotoStick Omni as a photo and video repository that it should be.

Do you suggest buying ThePhotoStick Omni?

As per our research, the PhotoStick Omni is a novel invention, and you should definitely go for it. The product has touched upon one of the basic requirements of surviving in the digital age. After all, the problems that ThePhotoStick Omni addresses are common to all of us.

Whether you like capturing lots of memories through your phone or you want an external backup medium, ThePhotoStick Omni is a perfect choice. The exact reasons may differ from person to person why you want to get this product, but one way or the other, this product will change the quality of your life for the better. Either way, we advise you to give it a try.

With the purpose it serves, complemented with its affordable prices, ThePhotoStick Omni is an absolute gem. Yes, it is without a doubt. Imagine carrying all your memories in your pocket.

ThePhotoStick Omni is compatible with which devices?

ThePhotoStick Omni works well with all modern smartphones, computers, and tablets. In terms of Operating Systems, it’s also compatible with all Android, Windows, iOS, and Mac Operating Systems.

In terms of physical USB connectivity, ThePhotoStick Omni comes with a universal adapter. The universal adapter has slots to connect with different types of devices. It ensures universal compatibility with ThePhotoStick Omni. There are also apps for most operating systems. For android devices, you can download it from the Google Play Store, while for iPhones, you can get it from the App Store. For Windows and Mac, you can as well download their respective apps.

Is ThePhotoStick Omni easy to use?

One of the most attractive features of the product is that it is so straightforward in its use. Some reviewers commented it as being more accessible than charging your phone. While that may sound a bit exaggerated, we also agree that using ThePhotoStick Omni is as easy and as simple as charging your phone. All you need to do is plug it in and press the ‘Go’ button on the computer or laptop. When using it on the phone, you need to download an app available both on Android and iOS.

Many older people who aren’t that tech-savvy have also used the product with a positive experience. This device can be used by absolutely anyone, provided they know how to plug it in. If you also encounter technical issues, there is also dedicated 24/7 customer service that is always ready to attend to your problems. Therefore, before investing in ThePhotoStick Omni, know that you will not be alone as you use it.

Which version should I choose?

It depends on the number of photos and videos you want to save on the device. For instance, you can hold up to 60,000 photos and videos in the 128GB version. It should be more than enough for most people. However, if you think this is still insufficient, you can go for the 256GB variant. Similarly, if you think 128GB is too much, you can go for lower versions.

It is important to note that as at the time of writing this review, the maximum storage capacity offered by ThePhotoStick Omni is 256GB. In the future, there may be larger versions that will provide even more storage space and features. Another important thing to keep in mind is that the number of photos and videos that you can store in the device depends on the size and quality of the individual images and videos. Nowadays, even phone cameras deliver excellent quality photos with large image and video sizes. As such, it should be no surprise that the device can hold more or fewer images and videos.

Which devices run compatible with ThePhotoStick Omni?

Almost all major Android, iPhone, and iPad devices are compatible with ThePhotoStick Omni. Some Android devices compatible with ThePhotoStick Omni include all Samsung, Motorola, LG, and HTC phones running on Android 6.0 Operating System or newer. ThePhotoStick Omni supports iOS devices compatible with all iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touches with a Lightning Port. It requires iOS 10.13 or newer.

It’s compatible with almost all modern computers that use the Mac or Windows Operating Systems. Compatible computer operating systems include Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10. In Mac, it is compatible with the Mac OS X Version 10.6 or more recent than that.

By merely plugging in ThePhotoStick Omni to your computer, you can quickly transfer all your photos and videos from your device onto your new gadget. Also, the universal adapter ensures that you can plug it into all the devices mentioned in this article.

Can ThePhotostick Omni be used as an ongoing backup solution?

Yes, you can. It is all upon you to decide how you want to use ThePhotoStick Omni. Some can plug it in every night to make backups. Others can plug it in every time they feel like saving something. What’s similar in all cases is that the device allows for a quick and smooth backup process. By doing this, you can make sure that you are continually protecting and updating your memories. Making it a regular habit can be beneficial in keeping your memories registered up to date. Considering its features, as discussed in this review, it is an effective backup solution.

What is the difference between ThePhotoStick and ThePhotoStick Omni?

There aren’t many differences between the ThePhotoStick and ThePhotoStick Omni. Their operation is almost in a similar way. The security system is also quite similar. However, the most significant difference is that with ThePhotoStick Omni, you can transfer the photos from your mobile phone to its storage much more quickly. You can think of ThePhotoStick as a predecessor to ThePhotoStick Omni. With the original device, it was more challenging to transfer media. This made the company reconsider the design by automating the process, thereby giving the users a smooth and straightforward process. However, it is essential to note that both devices provide the same core functions.

Does the PhotoStick Omni help recover old photos?

No. The PhotoStick Omni is just a storage device. You can transfer files from other devices to ThePhotoStick Omni. In itself, it does not help in recovering old photos that aren’t stored in the device. Instead, it is designed to prevent you from losing old photos in the first place. To avoid losing photos, we recommend that you get ThePhotoStick Omni.

Wrapping Up

Let’s sum up. Are you tired of periodically losing precious photos and videos of family and loved ones to accidental deletions, computer crashes, online glitches, etc.? If yes, then you should check out ThePhotoStick Omni and give it a try. This PhotoStick Omni review has covered everything about ThePhotoStick Omni, from the product to its functionality, features, pros and cons, customer reviews, and FAQs.

ThePhotoStick Omni can help a lot in the preservation of your family’s memories. It can act as the digital archive of your family’s past. The device is an innovative backup system that includes an external storage device that can transfer and store as many as 120,000 of your photos or videos from your personal computer, phone, or tablet. Our research on this device proved that many people have used it for quite some time and are happy with the results.

The device has internal storage and does not connect to any internet services. This ensures that your data is safe and is not exposed to the threats occurring on the internet. Also, its local storage provides convenience in accessing the files since they are stored locally. This eliminates the reliance on the internet, which can at times hinder users from accessing their files. Our research also showed that ThePhotoStick Omni is suitable for travelers. Its small design hardly consumes a tiny space in your bag. Also, it does not have any battery, and therefore you do not have to worry about recharging it as you explore the world.

In addition, the company understood that we all have different storage requirements. Consequently, they made four variants of ThePhotoStickOmni that differs in storage capacity but offer the same amazing functionalities. Lastly, we have also researched its predecessor, ThePhotoStick. We found out that ThePhotoStick Omni is much faster and much more efficient than the original. With its affordable price, the PhotoStick Omni is one of the best investments you can make for your backup goals and archival memory works.